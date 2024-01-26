Of Course Pharrell's Biopic Is Made of LEGOs

Tired: Pharrell biopic. Wired: Pharrell biopic animated with LEGO characters.

Who else but Skateboard P would document his life with mini-figures? And who else would clothe their LEGO avatar in Louis Vuitton?

On January 26, Pharrell announced his own biographical movie, Piece By Piece. Pretty straightforward so far but the kicker is that the film is apparently co-created with LEGO, implying that Pharrell's biopic will be animated with LEGO characters à la The LEGO Movie and the various LEGO superhero spinoffs.

It's a fitting premise for a Pharrell biopic, really. This guy stands for fun, especially that of the family friendly variety (at least nowadays: "Lapdance" is over 20 years old).

Pharrell has long worked with kid-friendly animation company Illumination, lending his voice to The Grinch and Sing 2.

That his own biopic would be of the same all-inclusive vibe makes sense.

What makes Pharrell's biopic particularly interesting is that the Pharrell LEGO character on the poster is wearing his suit of Louis Vuitton Damier camouflage, one of the signature elements of Pharrell's tenure as LV's artistic director of menswear.

This implies that Piece By Piece traces Pharrell's life and career up to the present day, including his time as one of the luxury industry leaders.

It'll be particularly interesting to see how Louis Vuitton, famously protective of its monogram and other iconography, is represented in the movie.

LV and LEGO have partnered in the past, though, so there's some precedent here.

In 2021, LEGO celebrated Louis Vuitton's 100th anniversary with a thematic LEGO brick cake made of nearly 32,000 individual pieces.

The next year, LEGO's master builders sculpted Louis Vuitton's Christmas window displays out of LEGO bricks.

Ostensibly part of LEGO's 90th anniversary — a little anniversary tit-for-tat between the two brands — the window displays thoughtfully included broader designs like Christmas trees and more specific creations like LV Trunks, all made of LEGOs and unique to each participating LV store.

Pharrell's biopic releases to theaters on October 11.

By then, he'll have presented another Louis Vuitton menswear collection — could a thematic LV LEGO set be included?