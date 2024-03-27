Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

LOEWE's JW Anderson Made 'Challengers' 2024's Best-Dressed Movie

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Luca Guadagnino's Challengers hasn't even premiered and it's already 2024's most stylish movie. With costumes by JW Anderson and red carpet looks courtesy of Anderson's LOEWE, there really isn't much competition.

Admittedly, there also isn't much to go on besides the dribs and drabs gleanable from the Challengers trailer and the stuff that Anderson himself has posted on Instagram prior to the film's April 26 release but it's still a big, stylish deal.

Like, it's one thing to get a stylish red carpet (albeit practically inevitable when Zendaya's involved).

It's another thing for a red carpet to be primarily informed by a single designer: Challenger stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor all wore approachably fancy bespoke LOEWE for the film's first Australian premiere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But it's another thing entirely for the film's stars to be wearing a single designer both on and off-camera, what with their red carpet LOEWE and on-screen JW Anderson costumes.

Challengers is the first major film for which Anderson has done costume design, which adds additional intrigue to the proceedings.

According to IMDB, he's been hard at work on the costumes for the Daniel Craig and Jason Schwartzman-starring Queer, another drama overseen by his pal and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino. (based on a William Burroughs novel, no less!)

But Challengers, what with its surefire Zendaya boost, offers Anderson's burgeoning costume career the most immediate splash.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a deservedly face-forward turn for one of fashion's most theatrical designers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I don't think it's possible to overstate Anderson's impressive resume. The actor-turned-designer is responsible for creating some of the industry's most enjoyable outlandish looks, rooted in his love of art and oddity. Hence the canary clutch, the Wellipets clogs.

But as deliciously unorthodox as Anderson's oeuvre may be, he's also quietly and cannily commercial. Few other designers can so easily flit between runway-ready statement pieces, It bags, and collaborations with the world's most mass retailers. Financials show the power of Anderson's acuity.

What's so exciting about Anderson's work for Challengers is that it underscores underappreciated tenets of his practice. The designer gets a lot of deserved platitudes for his imaginative designs but he deserves ample praise for so potently nailing the saleable side of fashion, too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

He himself wears a uniform of classic Bri'ish sweaters, slim dad jeans, and workaday sneakers, reflective of his personal predilection for real-world wearables.

Anderson's Challengers costumes promise a world of sumptuous staples and stylized athleisure, where crisp polo shirts, collegiate sweaters, pleated shorts, and vareuse pullovers coexist in elegant harmony. Anderson even includes some on-court apparel from his friends at UNIQLO to further integrate his worlds.

This stylish cohesion feels pleasantly at odds with the contentiousness at the core of Challengers' plot: in a nutshell, the movie focuses on a former tennis wiz married to a champion on the decline who must aid her beau beating her former boyfriend and his once-best friend in tennis. Phew.

Whereas interpersonal drama is the name of Challengers game, Anderson's clothes are calmly beautiful, a thematic give-n-take that subtly jars against core tensions.

This pleasant contrast kinda recalls Her, the 2013 Joaquin Phoenix vehicle that featured costume design input from Opening Ceremony. The films are obviously wholly disparate but the idea is similar: beautiful, attractive people struggle with emotions — but not their wardrobes!

A tall order for any costume designer. But also a meaty challenge worthy of a creative at Anderson's level. This is the guy who made clothes of clay. Tennis fashions that're somehow both grounded and glamorous? That's an ace in the making.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Merrell x Highsnobiety
Hydro Mule (M)
$95
Image on Highsnobiety
The North Face
Fleeski Y2K Vest
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Human Made
Baseball Cap
$100
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • JW Anderson FW24 Presents ‘Grotesque Everydayness’ 
    • Style
  • JW Anderson FW24 Felt Like a Trippy Trip to the Museum
    • Style
  • It's a Canary! A New JW Anderson Bird Clutch Has Hatched
    • Style
  • Singing Like a Canary? More Like Time to Dress Like One
    • Style
  • JW Anderson's A.P.C. Collab Has a Story to Tell
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Why Are Famous People Obsessed With Cowboycore?
    • Style
  • LOEWE's JW Anderson Made 'Challengers' 2024's Best-Dressed Movie
    • Style
  • imma and Youngji Break the Mold for Level 3
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Oakley's Techy Outdoors Label Is Expanding
    • Style
  • This Post Carries Precious Cargo (Pants)
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS' New Vans Sneakers Are for the Heads
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024