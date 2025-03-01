Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory? Eh. Gilded Loewe bikes to ride at its new store? Now, we're talking.

In celebration of its new retail space in Shanghai, Loewe has launched a bike collaboration with the city's bike-sharing platform, Hello. The brand's custom Hello bikes come dipped in gold and stamped with Loewe's unmistakable logo, as seen on its red-hot accessories and On running sneakers.

The Hello app allows fans to sign up for slots to ride Loewe's golden bike at the label's new store. There's also a biking challenge available through the app. The prize? An exclusive Loewe newspaper (a complimentary beverage from the store, too).

What's in the Loewe publication, you may ask? It includes a city guide curated by Loewe and Hello, further details on the new Shanghai store, and — oh — a crossword puzzle. What's more, your Loewe newspaper can ride comfortably in the bike's front basket.

Loewe does it all, really, from truffle-scented fragrances to the best animalistic bags to its highly artisanal shopping experiences. Now, the brand's got a bike for all Loewe lovers to enjoy — well, the brand fanatics currently in Shanghai , that is.

The Loewe x Hello bike will only available until March 6.

