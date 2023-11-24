Sign up to never miss a drop
You've Barely Touched Your $1,250 LOEWE Penguin Clutch

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

LOEWE says penguins are officially in this winter, thanks to the brand’s latest collaboration with Japanese designer, Suna Fujita.

If personalizing your Hammock bag with an animal charm isn’t extra enough for you, LOEWE has an alternative: a full-bodied, calfskin Penguin bag to throw over your shoulder for the season.

The bag — which retails at $1,250 — can be worn in a couple of ways: carried under your arm thanks to a detachable strap or by simply by the hand. The real way to style it, though, is over the shoulder so the little black and white guy sits on the hip of your best winter coat if only to really get the full effect of the penguin’s little flappy orange feet.

Can you still suffer from the winter doldrums with one of the world’s happiest little animals at your side? Sure! But at least you still have your sense of humor. 

Like the brand’s teeny-tiny fruit clutches or fish sack before it, the penguin bag comes with a zipper opening and canvas lining that isn’t quite as useful as a proper clutch, but gosh darn it it’s cute, so who cares if your iPhone will be soaking wet by the of the night anyways.

If going full penguin isn’t your thing this season, you can tread lightly into the animal-themed collection with LOEWE x Suna Fujita bags complete with panda, lemur, and penguin leather intarsia motifs.

Thing is, though, whenever LOEWE's creative director Jonathan Anderson says something is in for a season, he's rarely wrong. So perhaps copping a chic penguin clutch really is the only way forward.

