The Next Big LOEWE Bag Is Garden-Fresh

LOEWE really can do it all. Overseen by JW Anderson, the Spanish luxury label can turn out killer trousers, cheekily animalistic accessories, actual dad shoes, and some of the industry's finest handbags all at the same time.

For Spring/Summer 2025, LOEWE keeps its latter streak alive with the Madrid bag, a terrifically tasteful textural toteable that shrouds a leather pouch within a woven outer shell.

In other words, a picnic basket gone way luxe.

The garden-fresh vibes are made especially apparent by the cutesy organic doodads that dapple the Madrid bag's sumptuous exterior.

At the LOEWE SS25 re-see where the Madrid was debuted, white, beige, and black iterations all wore colorful leather flowers and even some vegetation to match.

The flower charms are a removable customization option already available on LOEWE's website so these Madrids are more like examples of what your take on the two-layer bag could look like, rather than will look like.

But the delectable leather tomatoes, olives, and peas are the real stars of the show, a delectable level-up from LOEWE's extant edible experiments (remember that tomato clutch? She's got family).

Even in an era where luxury bags have never had more charm(s), LOEWE's garden adventures still feel fresh.

What is there to unpack? Tiny vegetables happen to have a lot of built-in charm. Most tiny things do, really.

Elsewhere at the LOEWE showroom, plenty of graphic antics and revamped iterations of the popular LOEWE Flow sneaker alongside a couple bags of note.

A selection of LOEWE Flamenco purses were dressed in glossy crocodile leather (p

ossibly real, possibly embossed), for instance, and a thick black bag read like a reworked iteration of the LOEWE Hammock, but with more handles.

For LOEWE lovers, much to write home about, especially the Madrid.