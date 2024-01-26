Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bradley Cooper Needs a Drip Intervention

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

People do the darndest things when they get into a new relationship and for Bradley Cooper that means going full swag mode. Cooper, who effectively confirmed his relationship with model Gigi Hadid, is really pulling out all the stylistic stops these days, for better and worse.

From mid-January on, a Louis Vuitton beanie became Cooper's favorite accessory.

That's okay, he was a guest of honor at Pharrell's most recent Louis Vuitton runway show, so it makes some sense though it'll never not be funny to see Leonard Bernstein's biographical double dripped out in LV and Travis Scott Jordan 1s, Cooper's go-to sneaker.

And, sure, when he's wearing it all with a Moncler jacket and regular ol' pants, it's no biggie. Odd, maybe, a lotta luxury, sure, but the otherwise normal clothes ground Cooper's nouveau riche wardrobe inclinations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

However, it must be said that the January 25 outfit that Cooper wore while out with Hadid in London simply contains too much swag.

You've got the LV beanie, the Jordans, Cooper's go-to peacoat, and some of wildest star-and-camouflage-printed cargo pants this side of 2012-era TI$A.

Cooper looks like he's about to drop into Fortnite.

Hadid, meanwhile, looks downright dapper in a cropped leather, wide knit pants, and loafers.

It's funny that 49-year-old Cooper has nearly 20 years on Hadid, 28, because their respective styles reflect the exact opposite.

Whatever happened to Bradley Cooper, the dadcore king? Sensible Salomon sneakers alone wouldn't change the narrative but they might make the couple a better match, outfit-wise.

No hate to Brad, for what it's worth — you do you, boo. Your closet, your choice.

But this is simple too much swag for any one person to handle whether they're as handsome as Bradley Cooper or not.

Someone's gotta step in, here. Gigi, any styling tips for your new man would be much appreciated.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • spanish rappers feature BEJO C.Tangana Cookin' Soul
    Ungatekeeping 9 Spanish Rappers You Need to Know in 2024
    • Culture
  • Adam Sandler
    These Outfits Prove That Adam Sandler Is Our Y2K King
    • Style
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Writer's Blocks: The Best Notebooks for Back to School Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Bradley Cooper wears a Louis Vuitton beanie & Moncler jacket with Jordan sneakers in New York
    Bradley Cooper Needs a Drip Intervention
    • Style
  • Maison Margiela Couture 2024 Makeup by Pat McGrath
    The Secret to Maison Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Makeup Costs Less Than a Latte
    • Beauty
  • Pharrell's biopic, Piece By Piece, animated by LEGO bricks
    Of Course Pharrell's Biopic Is Made of LEGOs
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality Lives On
    • Culture
  • union nike field general collab
    Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union
    • Sneakers
  • JAY-Z's Roc Nation x Moncler collaboration puffers, jackets, coats worn by models
    JAY-Z Designed Roc Nation's Startlingly Beautiful Moncler Collaboration
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024