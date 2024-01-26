Bradley Cooper Needs a Drip Intervention

People do the darndest things when they get into a new relationship and for Bradley Cooper that means going full swag mode. Cooper, who effectively confirmed his relationship with model Gigi Hadid, is really pulling out all the stylistic stops these days, for better and worse.

From mid-January on, a Louis Vuitton beanie became Cooper's favorite accessory.

That's okay, he was a guest of honor at Pharrell's most recent Louis Vuitton runway show, so it makes some sense though it'll never not be funny to see Leonard Bernstein's biographical double dripped out in LV and Travis Scott Jordan 1s, Cooper's go-to sneaker.

And, sure, when he's wearing it all with a Moncler jacket and regular ol' pants, it's no biggie. Odd, maybe, a lotta luxury, sure, but the otherwise normal clothes ground Cooper's nouveau riche wardrobe inclinations.

However, it must be said that the January 25 outfit that Cooper wore while out with Hadid in London simply contains too much swag.

You've got the LV beanie, the Jordans, Cooper's go-to peacoat, and some of wildest star-and-camouflage-printed cargo pants this side of 2012-era TI$A.

Cooper looks like he's about to drop into Fortnite.

Hadid, meanwhile, looks downright dapper in a cropped leather, wide knit pants, and loafers.

It's funny that 49-year-old Cooper has nearly 20 years on Hadid, 28, because their respective styles reflect the exact opposite.

Whatever happened to Bradley Cooper, the dadcore king? Sensible Salomon sneakers alone wouldn't change the narrative but they might make the couple a better match, outfit-wise.

No hate to Brad, for what it's worth — you do you, boo. Your closet, your choice.

Backgrid / Fernando Ramales

But this is simple too much swag for any one person to handle whether they're as handsome as Bradley Cooper or not.

Someone's gotta step in, here. Gigi, any styling tips for your new man would be much appreciated.