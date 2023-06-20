This Damier Envelope Contains Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show Invite

Happy Pharrell Day to all who celebrate!

All eyes are on Paris right now, where Louis Vuitton will debut Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 men's collection. It will be the Mr. Pharrell Williams' debut LV collection as the house's newest menswear creative director and successor to the late visionary Virgil Abloh.

It's a high-stakes debut for Pharrell, whose appointment prompted positive and negative reactions across the industry. However, the musician-slash-designer hasn't let anyone sway him, rolling out a week's worth of events celebrating not only his big LV moment but his many influential endeavors, from his Billionaire Boys Club brand to the ongoing Humanrace x adidas line.

Ahead of Louis Vuitton SS24 men's show — which goes down June 20 at 9:30 p.m. Paris time (3:30 EST) — the LV team sent out show invites enclosed in Damier envelopes, effectively fancy document holders with buttons and strings.

Earlier this week, Rihanna swaddled her baby bump in a pixelated take on Louis Vuitton's iconic Damier print. Pharrell also flexed some camo trousers with the distinct checkerboard pattern, as teased on the new Skateboard Instagram account.

With the increased emphasis on Louis Vuitton's concept, it's safe to assume that Damier canvas will play a big part of Pharrell's vision for the brand.

Inside the LV Damier envelope sent out to attendees, we found postcards, show details, a pen, and stained glass artwork marked with "LVers" concept (like "LV lovers") akin to the merch that Louis Vuitton issued for Pharrell's Something in the Water festival.

It's worth pointing out that Pharrell is a Virginia native and the state's slogan is "Virginia is for lovers," hence the quote.

In staying true to his roots while embracing his future, Pharell bids us a "From Virginia to Paris, with love" with LV postcards. Basically, get ready because this VA legend's LV era is here.