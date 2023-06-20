Pharrell Week Begins With LV Skateboard IG

Rejoice! Pharrell's big week is upon us, and to kick things off he's officially invited us into the previously-private LV skateboard Instagram account, a page that (at the time of writing) boasts almost 10,000 followers merely hours into its public existence.

The page has a bio that reads “a team based in Paris” and looks to be sharing a slew of behind the scenes images from inside the Louis Vuitton studio.

From product close-ups, studio snaps, and LV’s New York Times cover at the printers, the IG unveiling marks the start of a mammoth few days for Pharrell, who less than seven days ago flexed his star power by revealing Rhianna as the face (and bump) of his first LV campaign on a billboard in Paris.

The next few days will arguably be the biggest of Pharrell's fashion journey so far, or at least on par with his actual appointment as Virgil Abloh's successor at Louis Vuitton.

On the evening of June 20, Pharrell will present his eagerly-awaited debut menswear collection as Louis Vuitton’s creative director during Paris Fashion Week, some four months after he was appointed.

Pharrell is also collaborating with colette co-founder Sarah Andelman to launch his auction house, JOOPITER, a curation of rare fashion and art objects (including MSCHF's microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag) that will be on view from June 19 to 27.

Pharrell's LV debut, though, is undeniably one of the most anticipated shows of this season’s Paris Fashion Week Men's, which, in truth, is dominated by the musician-turned-luxury designer.

For now, let's just look at the Skateboard reveal as a palette cleanser. Because this week is just getting started.