Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Pharrell Week Begins With LV Skateboard IG

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Rejoice! Pharrell's big week is upon us, and to kick things off he's officially invited us into the previously-private LV skateboard Instagram account, a page that (at the time of writing) boasts almost 10,000 followers merely hours into its public existence.

The page has a bio that reads “a team based in Paris” and looks to be sharing a slew of behind the scenes images from inside the Louis Vuitton studio.

From product close-ups, studio snaps, and LV’s New York Times cover at the printers, the IG unveiling marks the start of a mammoth few days for Pharrell, who less than seven days ago flexed his star power by revealing Rhianna as the face (and bump) of his first LV campaign on a billboard in Paris.

The next few days will arguably be the biggest of Pharrell's fashion journey so far, or at least on par with his actual appointment as Virgil Abloh's successor at Louis Vuitton.

On the evening of June 20, Pharrell will present his eagerly-awaited debut menswear collection as Louis Vuitton’s creative director during Paris Fashion Week, some four months after he was appointed.

Pharrell is also collaborating with colette co-founder Sarah Andelman to launch his auction house, JOOPITER, a curation of rare fashion and art objects (including MSCHF's microscopic Louis Vuitton handbag) that will be on view from June 19 to 27.

Pharrell's LV debut, though, is undeniably one of the most anticipated shows of this season’s Paris Fashion Week Men's, which, in truth, is dominated by the musician-turned-luxury designer.

For now, let's just look at the Skateboard reveal as a palette cleanser. Because this week is just getting started.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Summer Belongs To Fisherman Sandals

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell Week Begins With LV Skateboard IG

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even the Prowler Has His Own Spider-Verse Air Jordan 1

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Meghan Markle & Dior Aren’t Making It Official

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    99GINGER Is More Than Just a Spicy Parisian Art Collective

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Real DJs Swap Out Their Pioneer CDJs for a LEGO Set

    • Design
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023