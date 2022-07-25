Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
It’s the LV Trainer, But More Sustainable

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

When it comes to Louis Vuitton footwear, nothing is quite as archetypal as the LV Trainer.

A fairly humble trainer for a luxury brand, it’s a silhouette that draws inspiration from retro 1970s styles, but is realized through an ensemble of technical innovations and a modern-day lens.

This season though, the Maison is making things more sustainable (I mean, who isn’t?), yet unlike many other brands waxing lyrical about being eco-friendly, LV is dropping the figures to prove it, too.

Created with 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials, the LV Trainer boasts a sole made from 94% recycled polyurethane and an upper which derives from a corn-based plastic material.

The laces have even been given a re-up too and have been created using recycled plastic, looping through 91% regenerated polyurethane eyelets and sitting atop a recycled polyester tongue.

Aesthetically, the sneakers arrive in three colorways: green (releasing in August), black, and red (dropping the following month), each of which have been plastered with LV’s Virgil Abloh-designed signature “Sustainable Development” logo.

This reveal comes the week after the release of LV’s latest Nike Air Force 1, which had sneaker heads globally on tenterhooks. Following an almost-instant sell-out and a myriad of chaotic scenes at LV stores, the latest silhouettes are now being resold online for nearly $10,000.

For those who don’t have a spare $10,000, the new sustainable LV Trainer – which arrives in a felt shoe bag made from Tencel – may be a more affordable option for those with a sustainable luxury footwear itch that needs scratching.

Style Writer
