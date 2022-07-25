It’s the LV Trainer, But More Sustainable
When it comes to Louis Vuitton footwear, nothing is quite as archetypal as the LV Trainer.
A fairly humble trainer for a luxury brand, it’s a silhouette that draws inspiration from retro 1970s styles, but is realized through an ensemble of technical innovations and a modern-day lens.
This season though, the Maison is making things more sustainable (I mean, who isn’t?), yet unlike many other brands waxing lyrical about being eco-friendly, LV is dropping the figures to prove it, too.
Created with 90% recycled and bio-sourced materials, the LV Trainer boasts a sole made from 94% recycled polyurethane and an upper which derives from a corn-based plastic material.
The laces have even been given a re-up too and have been created using recycled plastic, looping through 91% regenerated polyurethane eyelets and sitting atop a recycled polyester tongue.
Aesthetically, the sneakers arrive in three colorways: green (releasing in August), black, and red (dropping the following month), each of which have been plastered with LV’s Virgil Abloh-designed signature “Sustainable Development” logo.
This reveal comes the week after the release of LV’s latest Nike Air Force 1, which had sneaker heads globally on tenterhooks. Following an almost-instant sell-out and a myriad of chaotic scenes at LV stores, the latest silhouettes are now being resold online for nearly $10,000.
For those who don’t have a spare $10,000, the new sustainable LV Trainer – which arrives in a felt shoe bag made from Tencel – may be a more affordable option for those with a sustainable luxury footwear itch that needs scratching.