LUAR Turns the Ana Bag Into Jewelry

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

LUAR is welcoming a new addition to its family of Ana bags. The New York-based label has joined forces with jewelry brand Mejuri to birth the Ana's cool younger sister: a white leather version of the it-bag, adorned with gold hardware.

The gilded handbag — the very first version of the Ana to boast gold, rather than silver, accents — first debuted at LUAR's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show back in February. In addition to an 18K gold vermeil logo plaque, the bag is also outfitted with a gold chain that attaches as a crossbody strap, transforming the accessory into a piece of jewelry.

LUAR x Mejuri / Marc Asekhame
Not in the market for a bag? LUAR and Mejuri have two more accessories on offer, the first being a pair of convertible hoops that can be worn three ways (talk about more bang for your buck). Secondly: a dangly gold charm in the shape of the Ana bag, a trinket that can be attached to a bracelet, necklace, or even a pair of earrings.

"My love for Mejuri comes from how, similar to LUAR, the brand is focused on delivering classic icons that each individual can make their own," said Raul Lopez, LUAR's creative director and one of this year's LVMH PRize semifinalists. "Whether on a Gen Z girl, a girl from Queens, or my grandma, the product comes to life in its own expression... That’s the power of our brands, enabling people to interpret our creations and make them their own. It’s about accessibility!"

LUAR x Mejuri
The collaboration ranges from $98 to $275 at Mejuri's website. $5 from the sale of each individual product will go to the Stonewall Community Foundation, an organization that helps fund over 700 non-profits advancing queer liberation and racial justice.

