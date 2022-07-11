Opening Ceremony x LUAR: Two NYC Institutions, One Major Collab

Brand: Opening Ceremony x LUAR

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Opening Ceremony and Farfetch

Editor's Notes: LUAR, the maker of New York City's new favorite it-bag, is teaming up with another Big Apple institution — the one and only Opening Ceremony — for a very special drop.

If you were hoping for new versions of LUAR's coveted Ana bag, the aforementioned it-accessory, you're in luck. The collaboration entails two limited-edition colorways of the in-demand purse, one in greenish-brown python (vegan, of course) and the other in rich brown ponyhair (also faux).

Opening Ceremony 1 / 4

There's also a co-branded sweatshirt, printed with "Feeding a Child of the Ocean,'' a painting by Dominican American artist Bony Ramirez. The choice in graphic was a no-brainer — like LUAR founder Raul Lopez, Ramirez draws heavily from his Caribbean heritage for inspiration.

The campaign for the collab captures the three-piece capsule beautifully, while whetting our palettes for it-pieces to come. Photographed alongside the bags and sweatshirt are a logo G-string (à la Tom Ford's iconic Gucci thong) and a logo bikini top, reminiscent of Chanel's itsy-bitsy Spring/Summer 1996 number.

First came the Ana, then came the logo lingerie? Fingers crossed.