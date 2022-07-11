Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Opening Ceremony x LUAR: Two NYC Institutions, One Major Collab

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
Opening Ceremony / Luca Khouri
Brand: Opening Ceremony x LUAR

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Opening Ceremony and Farfetch

Editor's Notes: LUAR, the maker of New York City's new favorite it-bag, is teaming up with another Big Apple institution — the one and only Opening Ceremony — for a very special drop.

If you were hoping for new versions of LUAR's coveted Ana bag, the aforementioned it-accessory, you're in luck. The collaboration entails two limited-edition colorways of the in-demand purse, one in greenish-brown python (vegan, of course) and the other in rich brown ponyhair (also faux).

Opening Ceremony
There's also a co-branded sweatshirt, printed with "Feeding a Child of the Ocean,'' a painting by Dominican American artist Bony Ramirez. The choice in graphic was a no-brainer — like LUAR founder Raul Lopez, Ramirez draws heavily from his Caribbean heritage for inspiration.

The campaign for the collab captures the three-piece capsule beautifully, while whetting our palettes for it-pieces to come. Photographed alongside the bags and sweatshirt are a logo G-string (à la Tom Ford's iconic Gucci thong) and a logo bikini top, reminiscent of Chanel's itsy-bitsy Spring/Summer 1996 number.

First came the Ana, then came the logo lingerie? Fingers crossed.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
