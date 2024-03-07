Sign up to never miss a drop
Leggings Are Pants — for Everyone!

in Style

Forget everything you’ve heard about leggings not being a viable pants option, because they are. And fashion says so.

For years the debate on whether it’s socially appropriate to wear leggings as pants in public has been a sartorial hot potato.

For many, the fact that legging are comfortable, casual, and stretchy are the very reasons why they shouldn’t be worn as pants in public. Although for those in favor of the slip-it-on trend, these are the same reasons as to why they should be worn in public.

Still, if the amount of leggings on the runways at fashion weeks this season is anything to go by, it appears that leggings, in all their clingy glory, are pants now more than ever after a plethora of luxury brands sent models down their runways clad in figure-hugging numbers.

At Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent show in Paris leggings were styled beneath oversized leather jackets and boxy coats, while it was a similar story at Marine Serre’s railway shed-turned-bazaar show, which saw leggings paired with kitten heels and skin-tight tops.

Blumarine, Miu Miu, and Ferragamo also chimed in on the clingy phenomenon by reimagining the inherently athleisure garment into something much more opulent and elegant in some cases.

Interestingly though, Lacoste, which was showing its first collection under new creative director, Pelagia Kolotourus, on March 5, also delivered a variety of legging looks amidst a typically dressy collection.

But unlike other shows, Lacoste’s leggings-only looks were also styled on men. Groundbreaking? No, although it could set a precedent for more men to wear leggings going forward while also proving that leggings as pants are untethered by style.

Of course, leggings as pants having a moment isn’t entirely new. No, I'm not talking about the 1980s (although they did have a moment then too), I'm referring to the leggings as pants trend of 2022 and when Kim Kardashian wore "pantaleggings" in a then-new Balenciaga campaign.

Then there's the athleisure rise in the mid-2010s when leggings became the go-to garment to pair with oversized hoodies, fleece jackets, and sweaters.

They were the cozy cherry on top of a comfortable and practical everyday look for virtually every under-20s female across the world. Wearing leggings as pants became the universal sign that you’d been to the gym, even if you hadn’t.

Now though, in 2024, leggings as pants is clearly getting the high-end treatment and it feels surprisingly inclusive.

Simply put, leggings can now be the centerpiece of any outfit. But unlike the leggings as pants trend of two years ago and the athleisure trend that came before it when leggings as pants were almost exclusively for women, they're now a throw-it-on garment for everyone.




  
