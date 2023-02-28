Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Is LVMH Acquiring Cartier? Probably Not

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Rumors have started to surface across the internet that LVMH is interested in acquiring Cartier.

The French conglomerate — which is already the home to over 75 brands across multiple luxury sectors — is reportedly looking to add Cartier to its ever-growing roster, joining the likes of Tag Heur, Hublot, and Tiffany & Co. in their jewelry offering.

However, unless I'm missing something drastic, it's hard to understand these rumors making sense in any way, shape, or form. Luckily for now, they're merely rumors.

Since 2012, Cartier has been owned by Richemont and is arguably its biggest subsidiary, ranking 56th on ForbesMost Valuable Brands list back in 2020 with an estimated $12.2 billion valuation.

Which begs the questions: why would Richemont even consider selling Cartier? And why would LVMH be interested so soon after its Tiffany acquisition?

There's little substantiation at the time of writing that either parties are considering such moves, with social media bubbling and Bloomberg alone fuelling the fire at this stage.

Taking into account substantiated reports that LVMH is already a part of a a $2 billion bidding war to take on beauty brand Aesop, it makes little sense for this Cartier rumor to come to fruition.

As I said, rumors are at this stage just rumors, although an LVMH-owned Cartier in the future certainly does fit the French conglomerate's mould in both aesthetic and value.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
Style Writer
