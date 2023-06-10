Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Wales Bonner's 2023 adidas Sambas Are Finally Here!

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: adidas Originals x Wales Bonner

Model: The collaboration includes new Samba and SL72 models alongside a clothing collection.

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Price: The silver adidas Samba costs $220 while the ecru colorway and SL72 model costs $200. The clothing ranges from $65 for a 3-pack of socks to $365 for a knit track top.

Editor's notes: After months of internet whispers and leaked images, Grace Wales Bonner's latest adidas Originals collaboration is finally upon us. Rejoice!

For Spring/Summer 2023, Wales Bonner and adidas is shifting its focus back to the sunny Caribbean as they explore the latter's lasting presence within Jamaican culture.

Captured by photography & directorial duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel, the SS23 capsule features a range of highly-anticipated footwear as well as a slew of apparel inspired by both the island's vast landscape and rich heritage.

adidas Originals/Wales Bonner
1 / 5

Shop our selection

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
Harrington Jacket
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
Organic Cotton Tee
$110
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
Cotton Blend Shorts
$130

Since their first collaboration back in 2020, adidas and Wales Bonner are yet to put a foot wrong.

Following the success of their first drop (which saw the footwear pop up on resale sites for nearly twice their retail price), Wales Bonner and adidas have gone on to drop banger after banger, including a slew of collaborative adidas Sambas which have played a big part in the silhouette’s recent rise.

@asapcult
1 / 2

Shop Our Selection

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba
$465

Naturally, the Samba is making yet another an appearance for SS23 (this time with an extra long tongue) in two distinct makeups: one in a neutral color palette with a nubuck upper and leather stripes, the other with a silver leather upper and crochet stripes.

The SL72 also makes a return with Bonner recontextualizing the epochal adidas runner with a knitted upper in two colorways which also pay homage to Jamaican culture.

adidas
1 / 2

Shop Our Selection

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
SL72 Knit
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales Bonner
SL72 Knit
$200

 

Archival adidas silhouettes are having a moment right now, and Wales Bonner’s collabs have helped out significantly.

Styles like the Campus and the Gazelle, as well as the Samba, are becoming increasingly hard to get a hold of, which too is in part down to the rise of Fashion TikTok.

The #Campus00s hashtag currently boasts over 5 million views on TikTok, while the platform has also introduced older silhouettes to a wave of younger clientele.

Anyway, Wales Bonner's new adidas collab is finally here. But this season the question on everyone’s lips will most likely be: are you wearing your WB Samba tongue up, or down? Think carefully.

Keep scrolling to shop adidas Originals x Wales Bonner SS23

Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Top Black
$345.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Track Pant Black
$295.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerLogo Embroidered Longsleeve Dark Brown
$190.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerCotton Blend Shorts Dark Brown
$125.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerHarrington Jacket Night Brown
$260.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerFlared Trousers Night Brown
$230.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerSL72 Knit Team Green
$190.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerSL72 Knit Dark Brown
$190.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerOrganic Cotton Tee Collegiate Gold
$105.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerOrganic Cotton Tee Clear Mint
$105.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Turtleneck
$220
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerCrochet Socks Three-Pack Multi
$65.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerSamba Nubuck Ecru Tint/Almost Yellow/Dark Brown
$190.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas x Wales BonnerSamba
from $220
(Available at 2 Merchants)
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerMetallic Track Shorts Silver
$155.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerKnit Argyle Vest Multi
$165.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerCrewneck Sweater Wonder White
$190.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
adidas x Wales BonnerSweatpants Wonder White
$155.00
Sold Out

This article was first published on May 4 and then updated on June 8.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
