Wales Bonner's 2023 adidas Sambas Are Finally Here!

Brand: adidas Originals x Wales Bonner

Model: The collaboration includes new Samba and SL72 models alongside a clothing collection.

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Price: The silver adidas Samba costs $220 while the ecru colorway and SL72 model costs $200. The clothing ranges from $65 for a 3-pack of socks to $365 for a knit track top.

Editor's notes: After months of internet whispers and leaked images, Grace Wales Bonner's latest adidas Originals collaboration is finally upon us. Rejoice!

For Spring/Summer 2023, Wales Bonner and adidas is shifting its focus back to the sunny Caribbean as they explore the latter's lasting presence within Jamaican culture.

Captured by photography & directorial duo Jalan and Jibril Durimel, the SS23 capsule features a range of highly-anticipated footwear as well as a slew of apparel inspired by both the island's vast landscape and rich heritage.

adidas Originals/Wales Bonner 1 / 5

Since their first collaboration back in 2020, adidas and Wales Bonner are yet to put a foot wrong.

Following the success of their first drop (which saw the footwear pop up on resale sites for nearly twice their retail price), Wales Bonner and adidas have gone on to drop banger after banger, including a slew of collaborative adidas Sambas which have played a big part in the silhouette’s recent rise.

@asapcult 1 / 2

Naturally, the Samba is making yet another an appearance for SS23 (this time with an extra long tongue) in two distinct makeups: one in a neutral color palette with a nubuck upper and leather stripes, the other with a silver leather upper and crochet stripes.

The SL72 also makes a return with Bonner recontextualizing the epochal adidas runner with a knitted upper in two colorways which also pay homage to Jamaican culture.

adidas 1 / 2

Archival adidas silhouettes are having a moment right now, and Wales Bonner’s collabs have helped out significantly.

Styles like the Campus and the Gazelle, as well as the Samba, are becoming increasingly hard to get a hold of, which too is in part down to the rise of Fashion TikTok.

The #Campus00s hashtag currently boasts over 5 million views on TikTok, while the platform has also introduced older silhouettes to a wave of younger clientele.

Anyway, Wales Bonner's new adidas collab is finally here. But this season the question on everyone’s lips will most likely be: are you wearing your WB Samba tongue up, or down? Think carefully.

This article was first published on May 4 and then updated on June 8.