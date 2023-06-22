Jacquemus' Nike AF1 Collab Isn't Quite What We Expected

Brand: Jacquemus x Nike

When Jacquemus first teased its upcoming Nike sneaker collaboration back in February 2023, it had already been a pretty busy year for the Swoosh, following the release of Nike's Tiffany & Co. capsule the week prior.

Still, Jacquemus seemed poised to once again bring Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker to unforeseen new heights.

And so it was that the initial image of Jacquemus and Nike's sneaker team-up merely highlighted a dubrae that read “JF1,” dropping a hint that even part-time sneaker aficionados could identify as an up-close Air Force 1.

However, not everything is as expected, after first look images began surfacing online of a final Jacquemus x Nike silhouette, it became clear that the "JF1" is quite different from any of the white AF1 sneakers we'd ever seen before.

While the upper is clearly that of Nike Air Force 1 – white perforated leather with crisp laces to match and a silver dubrae – down below things are distinctly different, as wraparound nylon cording weaves in and around the silhouette's sole unit.

This detail is borrowed from the Nike ACG Terra, one of Jacquemus' "fav shoes ever," according to his Instagram reveal of the low-top sneaker.

The result? Some sort of Nike AF1-Mayfly-Footscape hybrid. The verdict? We're into it. We think.

Regardless of how it looks, though, expect the Jacquemus x Nike "JF1" to sell out immediately anyways.

Of course, the new Jacquemus x Nike AF1 only upholds the ongoing woven sneaker movement.

Nike's got its own weave-tastic kicks going, what with the latest sacai team-up and forthcoming Union LA Jordan, plus there's stuff like KITH's woven Birkenstock keeping the intertwined movement alive.

All of this funky footwear has roots in Nike's "Considered" footwear line, an experimental ACG-adjacent offering of eco-conscious shoes that often incorporated woven elements into the midsole (rare Nike Considered silhouettes now resell for hundreds of dollars).

Nike and Jacquemus are no strangers to collaboration, either.

In 2022, the pair released a “Hot Pink” Air Humura in September as a follow-up to their initial team-up that dropped earlier that year. It all sold out shockingly fast, too.

However, Jacquemus' Nike Air Humara are still available to buy now (at stores like END. and Antonia) in a range of sizes. So, if the same happens again, maybe you won't have to move too quick to get your feet into some JF1s either?

Shop the Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP below.

