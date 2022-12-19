The New MAAP x P.A.M Collection Is a Hoot!

Are you thinking about braving the cold and cracking out your two-wheeler this winter? Brave! If you're going to do it, why not do it in style? Well, that's precisely what MAAP and P.A.M's latest collaborative collection, titled Club Ciclistico Amatiorale, is offering up.

Cycling style has undergone a pretty radical transformation over the last couple of years. Out with the stale lycras, you're probably used to seeing knocking about the main roads of your hometown, and in with high-style, functional, tech-forward products that are bringing the sport in line with Gorpcore trends.

It's safe to say that MAAP has been at the forefront of this revolution, teaming up with the likes of The Arrivals to serve outerwear that blends function, performance, and street-savvy aesthetics.

A recurring foundation of its cycling style revival is teaming up with P.A.M.

Sometimes collaborations just work; you know, bread and butter type situations; MAAP x P.A.M is one such situation. Having already delivered a handful of drops, the pair's FW22 selection is one of its boldest yet, and, by default, its most exciting.

Big on flair, the Club Ciclistico Amatiorale capsule (which is the third outing for the duo) takes inspiration from psy-cycling and off-the-beaten-track wild adventures that give the sport its thrills.

Reflected in its aesthetics, the selection, which includes cycling caps, t-shirts, jerseys, bibs, neckwarmers, and more, is made up of bright graphics spanning green, red, and yellow.

Should you be brave enough to run at the cold handlebars first, do so in style. MAAP x P.A.M 3.0 is available to shop online now.