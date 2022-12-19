Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New MAAP x P.A.M Collection Is a Hoot!

Written by Sam Cole in Style
MAAP
1 / 3

Are you thinking about braving the cold and cracking out your two-wheeler this winter? Brave! If you're going to do it, why not do it in style? Well, that's precisely what MAAP and P.A.M's latest collaborative collection, titled Club Ciclistico Amatiorale, is offering up.

Cycling style has undergone a pretty radical transformation over the last couple of years. Out with the stale lycras, you're probably used to seeing knocking about the main roads of your hometown, and in with high-style, functional, tech-forward products that are bringing the sport in line with Gorpcore trends.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's safe to say that MAAP has been at the forefront of this revolution, teaming up with the likes of The Arrivals to serve outerwear that blends function, performance, and street-savvy aesthetics.

A recurring foundation of its cycling style revival is teaming up with P.A.M.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sometimes collaborations just work; you know, bread and butter type situations; MAAP x P.A.M is one such situation. Having already delivered a handful of drops, the pair's FW22 selection is one of its boldest yet, and, by default, its most exciting.

Big on flair, the Club Ciclistico Amatiorale capsule (which is the third outing for the duo) takes inspiration from psy-cycling and off-the-beaten-track wild adventures that give the sport its thrills.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Reflected in its aesthetics, the selection, which includes cycling caps, t-shirts, jerseys, bibs, neckwarmers, and more, is made up of bright graphics spanning green, red, and yellow.

Should you be brave enough to run at the cold handlebars first, do so in style. MAAP x P.A.M 3.0 is available to shop online now.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Gorgeously Retro New Balance “Dunk” Comes From a Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now