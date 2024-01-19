The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line

Marina Abramović just went from MoMA to moisturizer. The performance artist is gearing up to release a line of beauty and wellness products including skincare and supplements — a rather unexpected departure for a woman whose work explores themes like gender, death, and pain.

Dubbed The Marina Abramović Longevity Method, the set of four products functions as an extension of The Marina Abramović Method, a set of exercises the artist uses to develop creative concepts and problem-solve. In addition to hosting retreats schooling participants in the method, Abramovic also sells the Method as a boxed set of 30 instruction cards challenging users to do things like "complain to a tree" and "move in slow motion for two hours."

Her beauty products are much easier to put to use — but that doesn't make their purpose and purported benefits any less baffling.

The artist developed The Marina Abramović Longevity Method in collaboration with Nonna Brenner, whom, according to the Financial Times, is a doctor, psychiatrist, and the owner of a wellness center on Lake Fuschl in Austria. Abramovic, who has worked with Brenner for over 20 years, claims the doctor cured her Lyme disease with leech therapy.

The Marina Abramović Longevity Method

Over the course of their relationship, Brenner concocted personalized formulas, "rooted in centuries of Tibetan medicine," to keep Abramović in good health, both spiritually and physically. These formulas — which include a face lotion, immune drops, anti-allergy drops, and energy drops — comprise The Marina Abramović Longevity Method.

A statement (ostensibly written by Abramović) explaining the aim of the Longevity Method bemoans the rise of algorithms and AI. "What really happened, because of our addictive nature, was that we lost ourselves in new technological possibilities... My idea for the Longevity Method is to re-discover forgotten rituals and knowledge of the past."

The statement adds: "Our need for consumption allowed us to be consumed, and always keeps us hungry for new gadgets to buy."

The Marina Abramović Longevity Method

So, what exactly do Abramović's new gadgets offer? Her face lotion (£199) contains white bread ("helps plump up the skin," the product page claims), vitamin C (an antioxidant commonly used in skincare products), and white wine, which supposedly boosts the immune system.

The immune drops (£99) are said to "protect against infections" and "foster overall vitality," thanks to ingredients like garlic, lemon, and mumie, a mineral powder found in the Himalayas; the anti-allergy drops (£99) "have been formulated to address a broad spectrum of allergies" using mumie and licorice root powder; lastly the energy drops (£99) "support cellular energy production" via cranberry concentrate and grape seed flower. Recommended dosing is 50-60 drops three times a day.

Full ingredient lists are nowhere to be found on Longevity Method website.

The convoluted nature of the Longevity Method, combined with the abruptness of the launch, has led some to speculate that Abramović's venture into beauty and wellness is another one of her performances, perhaps a statement on vanity and capitalism.

But an e-mail exchange with a representative for The Marina Abramović Longevity Method seems to indicate otherwise. Requests for comment on said speculation were ignored; instead, Highsnobiety was repeatedly redirected to a press release for the products.

To be fair, Abramović's products are still only available for pre-order — if they're indeed part of a performance, she isn't likely to show her cards until after they've officially launched.

Art or not, we do have to hand it to her: Abramović has always had great skin.