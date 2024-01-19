Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Marina Abramović just went from MoMA to moisturizer. The performance artist is gearing up to release a line of beauty and wellness products including skincare and supplements — a rather unexpected departure for a woman whose work explores themes like gender, death, and pain.

Dubbed The Marina Abramović Longevity Method, the set of four products functions as an extension of The Marina Abramović Method, a set of exercises the artist uses to develop creative concepts and problem-solve. In addition to hosting retreats schooling participants in the method, Abramovic also sells the Method as a boxed set of 30 instruction cards challenging users to do things like "complain to a tree" and "move in slow motion for two hours."

Her beauty products are much easier to put to use — but that doesn't make their purpose and purported benefits any less baffling.

The artist developed The Marina Abramović Longevity Method in collaboration with Nonna Brenner, whom, according to the Financial Times, is a doctor, psychiatrist, and the owner of a wellness center on Lake Fuschl in Austria. Abramovic, who has worked with Brenner for over 20 years, claims the doctor cured her Lyme disease with leech therapy.

Over the course of their relationship, Brenner concocted personalized formulas, "rooted in centuries of Tibetan medicine," to keep Abramović in good health, both spiritually and physically. These formulas — which include a face lotion, immune drops, anti-allergy drops, and energy drops — comprise The Marina Abramović Longevity Method.

A statement (ostensibly written by Abramović) explaining the aim of the Longevity Method bemoans the rise of algorithms and AI. "What really happened, because of our addictive nature, was that we lost ourselves in new technological possibilities... My idea for the Longevity Method is to re-discover forgotten rituals and knowledge of the past."

The statement adds: "Our need for consumption allowed us to be consumed, and always keeps us hungry for new gadgets to buy."

So, what exactly do Abramović's new gadgets offer? Her face lotion (£199) contains white bread ("helps plump up the skin," the product page claims), vitamin C (an antioxidant commonly used in skincare products), and white wine, which supposedly boosts the immune system.

The immune drops (£99) are said to "protect against infections" and "foster overall vitality," thanks to ingredients like garlic, lemon, and mumie, a mineral powder found in the Himalayas; the anti-allergy drops (£99) "have been formulated to address a broad spectrum of allergies" using mumie and licorice root powder; lastly the energy drops (£99) "support cellular energy production" via cranberry concentrate and grape seed flower. Recommended dosing is 50-60 drops three times a day.

Full ingredient lists are nowhere to be found on Longevity Method website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The convoluted nature of the Longevity Method, combined with the abruptness of the launch, has led some to speculate that Abramović's venture into beauty and wellness is another one of her performances, perhaps a statement on vanity and capitalism.

But an e-mail exchange with a representative for The Marina Abramović Longevity Method seems to indicate otherwise. Requests for comment on said speculation were ignored; instead, Highsnobiety was repeatedly redirected to a press release for the products.

To be fair, Abramović's products are still only available for pre-order — if they're indeed part of a performance, she isn't likely to show her cards until after they've officially launched.

Art or not, we do have to hand it to her: Abramović has always had great skin.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Palermo
PUMA
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
We Recommend
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • t-shirts
    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight
    • Style
  • knit sweaters
    These Knits Can Make Sweater Season That Little Bit Easier
    • Style
  • Vetements Hoodie
    Our Favorite Graphic Hoodies for Every Budget
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • comme des garcons nike air max fw24
    COMME des GARÇONS Upped Its Nike Air Max Game Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland 6" boot collaboration in wheat leather
    Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Skincare Products
    The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line
    • Beauty
  • junya watanabe new balance 1906R loafer
    Junya Watanabe's FW24 New Balance Sneaker Isn't Like the Rest
    • Sneakers
  • kenzo asisc gel-kayano 20
    KENZO's ASICS Sneaker Is a Wild Throwback
    • Sneakers
  • Tom Holland wears a white T-shirt and black pants with black leather shoes
    As Breakup Rumors Swirl, Tom Holland Goes Back to Basics
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023