Marine Serre SS23 Was a Parade for the Ages

Who needs those boring old Fourth of July parades when there's Marine Serre Spring/Summer 2023: a cavalcade for the ages (seriously, there are kids dripped out in Marine Serre, people).

With the Rihanna-approved brand's sixth anniversary this June, Marine Serre SS23 ultimately becomes a cause for celebration, exploring the brand's inclusive yet unconventional choices through a fashion parade surrounded by its all-embracing community.

When I say Marine Serre SS23 was for everyone, I did mean everyone. Inclusivity has flowed through the brand's veins since LVMH Prize winner Marine Serre launched her namesake brand.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 12

Runway presentations have always seen a diverse lineup, from stylish toddlers to veteran dripsters. And, of course, SS23 is no different.

While Jorja Smith, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, and even a whole family walked Marine Serre's SS23 parade, show attendees included peeps straight from the brand's Instagram following, including an IRL man-child in a stroller.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Marine Serre SS23, titled "State of Soul," also explores the label's atypical but memorable methods of madness, which is basically the reason for its cult-favorite status in the fashion industry.

Marine Serre's eccentricity manifests in its track-field venue choice. Though it fits the brand's sporty essence — evident with the collection's Swoosh-esque sneakers, tennis racket accessory, and athletic bodysuits — it is an unusual place for a parade, let alone a fashion show.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 3

The utensil jewelry returns!

Continuing sustainable efforts, the Balenciaga alum tapped into jewelry in May, releasing a unique upcycled collection of "shamanic post-apocalyptic" accessories made from kitchen forks and knives.

Unique? Yes. Eco-friendly? No doubt. A perfect representation of Marine Serre's vibe? Absolutely. Nonetheless, it's back for another season.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo

Of course, what's a Marine Serre collection without its moon print? Customarily, Marine Serre brings back its famed allover crescent pattern, which has become the most recognized symbol of the brand.

Even Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner partook in the Marine Serre staple design, largely contributing to the print's immense popularity amongst the celebrities' fans and fashion followers.

Highsnobiety / Eva Al Desnudo 1 / 11

Marine Serre SS23 proved to be quite a spectacle. Honoring its sixth year in business, the brand embraced its unorthodox ways and welcomed its melting pot community for a celebratory parade of style truly for everyone.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has 24 hours to respond.