Highsnobiety
Martine Rose Secretly Disguised a Dress Shoe as an Elevated Nike

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Remember Martine Rose's Nike Shox sneakers? The dressy spring-loaded shoes that was objectively one of the best collaborations of 2023? Well, it's making a comeback.

The award-winning British designer and the American sportswear giant's ongoing partnership continues, this time by way of a larger Martine Rose x Nike collection for Fall/Winter 2025. And it all comes with another evocative, mule-ified take on Nike’s Y2K-era Shox sneaker.

The new Nike Shox MR4 shoes are exactly what you’d expect from Rose’s Nike collabs. The weirdly charming sneaker looks like a mule thanks to its open heel, though some comment sections have compared the shoe to a stiletto because of its exaggerated column heel and pointy, squared-off toe. 

It all comes together through a mix of white leather panels, platinum piping, and a red puffed Swoosh outlined in gold, making this one of the weirdest (and best shoes) in recent memory.

Rose's sneaker is a clever reworking of Nike Shox, a shoe that convinced millennials their vertical jump was about to change forever back in the early 2000s because of the spring-loaded tech.

But, in today’s age, Nike’s Shox model has seen a nostalgic return through varsity-inspired colorways and quiet-luxury makeovers

This isn’t that. This is Martine Rose taking the Shox, lifting it — literally, at the heel — and reshaping it into something that feels both athletic and oddly dressy. It’s like a healed dress shoe cosplaying as a sports shoe.

The sneaker lands within the larger Martine Rose x Nike Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which includes oversized fleece sets, football kits, and sport-infused work coats. Expected to drop later this year on Nike’s website for around $200, the Shox MR4 continues Rose’s streak of making sportswear feel just a little bit stranger. 

And for those eager for more, a second colorway is rumored to be in the pipeline. Looks like Martine Rose fans will be moving good this holiday season.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
