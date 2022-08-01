CITIZEN & Marvel Celebrate 60 Years of Spider-Man

Everyone's favorite web-head, Spider-Man, has been swinging around Manhattan for 60 years – what better way to celebrate than a limited edition timepiece and box set from Marvel and CITIZEN?

It's hard to argue that any superheroes, Marvel or DC, are more iconic than Batman, Superman, or Spider-Man. There's a reason these three have been subject to the most film franchise reboots, with Spider-Man alone going through three actors, directors, and nearly three sequels.

Last year's No Way Home saw the return of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland as their respective Peter Parkers, marking what was arguably the biggest moment in the character's history – at least on the big screen.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Bigger yet, 2022 marks 60 years since Peter Parker's debut in 1962’s AMAZING FANTASY #15. Since then, the character has gone on to become one of the most beloved in comic book history, spawning countless stories, action figures, animated shows, films, and merchandise, which now includes a limited edition CITIZEN timepiece.

Crafted as a limited run of 1962 pieces, the collaboration includes a 43mm stainless steel case watch with a blue and red aluminum ring and PU strap. The finishing touches include a blue 3-hand dial complete with a classic webbing motif, Spider-Man's unmistakable mask, and an etched design of the character at the rear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The arrival of the watch follows a series of celebratory releases, including 20 variant covers by some of Marvel's most iconic artists.

For those seeking a new timepiece, the 60th-anniversary box set, and watch are available for pre-sale via the CITIZEN website now.