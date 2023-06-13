La Dolce Vita - Maserati’s Gran Turismos Are Quiet Luxury on Wheels

The only way to truly experience a car is to drive it, which is why we were given the experience of a lifetime when we test-drove the new Maserati Gran Turismo coupés, the Trofeo, and the electric Folgore through the Tuscan countryside, from Rome to the home of Maserati, Modena. Why? Because Maserati makes Gran Turismos to fulfill their intention: long scenic drives.

These are not quick a-to-b vehicles to be downed like cheap sambuca but vintage Tignanello Tuscan red wines to be savored over time. And time has been taken for Maserati and lead designer Klaus Busse to get the latest evolution of the Gran Turismo to where it is today. 76 years ago in Modena the A6 1500 was born, a vehicle that is pure, unfussy, and curvaceous. The only slightly aggressive touch is the grille, an ever-present in Maserati design language. Designed to take you across the Italian landscape in luxury, it was the first stop on the long journey to today's Gran Turismos, taking in iconic Maseratis such as the 3500 GT, 5000 GT, Sebring, Mistral, Ghibli, Bora, Khamsin, and 3200 GT, and the first generation of Gran Turismo in 2007 along the way.

maserati maserati

maserati

An engineer for over 50 years at the company, Ermano Cozza said Maseratis were designed for those that could afford luxury – and that is still very much the case – but the Folgore, in particular, is a car designed for the people. While driving the Cielo through Sicily, the crowds gathered, but on this trip, the gaze was less forthcoming. This is a car that blends into the beautiful Tuscan landscape, its' curves roll seamlessly into the scenery ahead. This isn't a hype car to turn heads, and as a GT, it doesn’t have to be. These Gran Turismos are a living tribute to Maserati heritage and Italian craftsmanship, relying on beauty over beast mode. The 360-experience of the drive is also fine-tuned for the people, it's a coupé so it has four seats (while retaining the look of a two-seater), the rolling back windshield rises above the passengers’ heads for a more scenic experience, the Sonus faber luxury sound system is a sensory treat (despite some connectivity issues with the Bluetooth) and it has a surprisingly spacious trunk (there's even an opening for skis if that's your thing).

Busse is a designer who abides by the Dieter Rams-good-design-commandments, clearly finding beauty in everyday things to be used, handed down, and driven. He encourages sketching on paper, and modeling by hand; when he talks about the cars he touches them, and he encourages experiencing their tactility for the day-to-day. He is a designer who fits the lineage of Maserati – no frills, solution-oriented, and (despite not being from Italy) is more careful than natives to respect and honor the traditions of Italian car design and the nation's wider culture. It’s a slow life full of beauty, style, and grace which, frankly, is how a Gran Turismo should be.

maserati

On the road trip, we took a stop to be introduced to one of the only surviving 1971 Maserati Boras which, although closer in time to the new-gen Gran Turismos, bears more relation to the MC20 and MC12, of which it is the spiritual father. The Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed Bora’s appearance is that of a battle-ready space cruiser fighting against the Pininfarina Ferraris of the period. While the Bora came in like a wrecking ball, the Trofeo and Folgore creep up on you. It is a very quiet luxury.

Busse is proud of their counter-AI lack of sharp edges and unnecessary lines, the Italian craft feel, and the seamless interaction of volumes. With the Trofeo there is power, with an F1-ready V6 engine, but it lacks the roar of a V8, and this is noticeable. The reasoning? Room to make sure the Trofeo is all-wheel drive and suited to multiple weather conditions. With a V8, that's simply not possible.

maserati maserati

maserati

The Folgore is where things get serious, and it could be the winning edge over its competitors. The engineers at Maserati have made impressive moves on this one, resulting in a common consensus among the traveling party that the Folgore is something special, outshining its petrol sibling in speed, handling, and overall enjoyment and awe. The thing is fast. We are told it's one of the quickest production cars on the market, reaching 325 kph in 32 seconds. It takes the full force of the Maserati Trident powerfully and quickly into the future. No spoilers or fake air vents here though, just well placed batteries. Usually placed under the seats and to the sides, the Folgore centralizes them, and that, it seems, was the difference maker for every driver in the convoy.

maserati

Busse and the Maserati team don‘t mess around, they get to the point and do what needs to be done. They also went hard on the driver and passenger experience; seats were designed with Italian recycling brand Econyl (who work with the likes of Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton), and the sound system comes from Italian luxury speaker experts Sonus faber, who specialize in optimizing the natural sound of the voice, so you can crank up the Pavarotti and feel like you are at the Teatro Alla Scala in the presence of the big man.

Maserati knows it's hard not to fall in love in Italy, and maybe that's the trick. Busse and the team would rather keep the heritage of Maserati and Italian feel alive than move in a drastic direction to claim the masses in an instant. As an engineer for at Maserati for over 50 years, Ermano Cozza said he suffered from a virus called Tridentite from being around Maserati‘s too long, and I think there's something to that. It's not an instant sickness, but when you spend a lot of time in and around the Maserati Gran Turismos, giving them the right conditions to thrive, they have the potential to take over the soul.