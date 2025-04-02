Prada's Most Classic Sneaker Has Never Looked More Suave

Prada is already the pinnacle of luxury, a legacy presently maintained by floral cowboy boots, concave sneakers and, in fashionably niche circumstances, moon-ready spacesuits. Now, the Italian fashion label is upping its luxe ante even further with a nappa leather edition of its signature America's Cup sneaker.

Where Prada's America's Cup sneaker traditionally wears a mix of mesh and leather paneling, Prada's nappa America's Cup sneaker wears an upper made entirely of nappa leather, as you'd expect.

Nappa leather is a smooth, top-shelf leather typically used in handbags like Prada's nappa leather mini purse and small nappa leather duffle. In this case, the pure lamb leather paneling makes good friends with the cream contrast stitching that matches the logo-print laces and rubber soles.

Despite its noticeably more sumptuous construction, the Prada nappa leather sneaker is available for $1,150 online, just $225 more than the OG America's Cup sneaker.

There's a real finesse when it comes to turning out luxury sneakers both frill-free and indisputably posh. Take, for example, Prada's suavely suede hiking shoe and its caved-in "Collapse" sneaker, each a testament to Prada's knack for staying ahead of trend curves without veering too far from the house's minimalist luxury tenor.