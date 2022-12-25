Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mason Disick's Chrome Hearts-Themed Bar Mitzvah Was Not a Collab

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick bestowed upon their son, Mason, a privilege far greater than any nepo baby could dream up. That privilege is a Chrome Hearts-themed Bat Mitzvah.

After reading his Torah portion, the junior Disick fêted becoming a man at Offsunset, a Los Angeles nightclub frequented by the likes of Kaia Gerber and Kid Cudi. There, guests were accosted by various Chrome Hearts-inspired decorations, including a rendition of the brand's famed horseshoe logo reading "MASON'S BAR MITZVAH" in gothic script.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Silver balloons, a black cake iced with a bastardization of Chrome Hearts' logo, and a Raising Cane's food truck rounded out the festivities.

Of course, the entire Kardashian clan got in on the fun. Abiding by the party's all-black dress code (Chrome Hearts doesn't do color), Kim, Kendall, and Kris showed up looking like a YASSSified funeral procession.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This might just be a "me" thing, but Mason's Bar Mitzvah photos immediately made me wonder: was this an official Chrome Hearts collab?

After all, Scott is often photographed wearing the brand — the 39-year-old even took ex-girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20 at the time, on a shopping spree at the Chrome Hearts boutique in Miami.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The brand quickly responded to my inquiry: "This was not in collaboration with Chrome Hearts," a representative said, confirming that the label was not involved in a 13-year-old's birthday party.

Chrome Hearts co-sign or not, it was a particularly lavish celebration in a long line of ultra-expensive Hollywood Bar Mitzvahs. From one Jew to another: Mazel, Mason!

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
