ALYX's Stealthy Nike AF1s Are Keeping a Low Profile

It feels like ages since images of Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low first leaked online. Because it was. Almost a year, in fact.

As we all know though, good things come to those who wait (especially when it comes to sneakers) and, as it just so happens, ALYX's stealthy Nike Air Force 1s that graced our timelines back in January are finally preparing to drop. Rejoice!

Pairing 1017 ALYX 9SM with the classic silhouette of the Air Force 1, Williams and Nike are finally now showcasing two understated and refined takes on the legendary sneaker design: one in black, the other in white.

ALYX co-founder Williams, who announced he'd be departing his position of creative director at Givenchy as of 2024, has previously released a series of AF1 luxurious high-top in eight colorways back in 2020.

This time, though, the designer has opted for a more premium sail leather construction, with crisp leather overlays, an Air-cushioned midsole, and the archetypal star-studded pivot circle underfoot.

Signature details are served by 1017 ALYX 9SM subtle motif on the lateral heel for an extra touch of branding, working in tandem with special lace locks that state “1017” (right foot) and “9SM” (left foot).

Down below, crisp black or white midsoles and outsoles serve up a tonal-style to finalize the look which is rounded out with gleaming metal eyelets and co-branded dubraes, of course.

The 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low will finally land on December 7 via the ALYX webstore, after nearly 12 months of waiting. That, though, is a small price to pay for a sneaker as clean as this and one that’ll almost certainly sell-out instantaneously.

That means that while 1017 ALYX 9SM x Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a long time coming, they’ll definitely be a quick time going. Or something like that anyway.