1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"

Givenchy creative director Matthew M Williams almost incidentally gave us a first look at 1017 ALYX 9SM's Nike Air Force 1 collaboration. Funny how that works.

ALYX's Nike AF1 Low was first seen in early January 2023 images showing Williams sitting with Givenchy's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign star Alkaline, in which the American creative director is sporting an interesting pair of Nike sneakers.

In the photos, Williams, who founded 1017 ALYX 9SM, sits alongside the Jamaican dancehall artist wearing ALYX and Nike's next Air Force 1 shoe collab.

The designer actually commented on the rumors when Highsnobiety reposted his Instagram image: "Work in progress prototype," Williams winked. "The shoes are just dirty because I have been wearing the samples testing how the leather ages."

Sounds like new ALYX Nike AF1s are indeed on the menu.

ALYX is no stranger to a collaboration with the Swoosh, having linked on numerous occasions in the past for takes on the AF1 High and various pairs of Zoom 005 Slides, to name only a few.

That being said, if what Williams is rocking in these new images turns out to be the next in line. you'll have to have your wits about you to get your hands (or feet?) or a pair.

There are few sneakers more universally beloved than Nike's Air Force 1s, especially when it comes to a premium pair of Lows.

Meanwhile, Alkaline — who also fronted Givenchy SS22 as well as having a selection of his songs played at the French house’s Paris Fashion Week show — returns for SS23 in a campaign shot by photographer Heji Shin, which was revealed on Williams’ Instagram earlier that week.

Many, many months later, in August 2023, the ALYX x Nike AF1 Low returned, but also not.

Seen in various photos and videos of Matthew Williams with fans and friends, ALYX's next Nike shoe is no longer an all-white AF1 but an all-black AF1, sufficiently worn-in and creased.

Obviously, that's just due to Williams wear-testing his prototypes but, point is, expect ALYX's next Nike to be of the utmost quality and designed to get better with age. As for when you should expect it, well, only Matthew Williams knows for sure.

This article was published on January 11, 2023 and updated on August 21