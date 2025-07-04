Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Balance's Classic Dad Shoe, Gone Offbeat

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
New Balance serves as the proverbial metronome of the dad shoe beat, keeping the tempo on all things paternal footwear. And now, the resident supreme of the dad shoe empire is switching up the tempo with its aptly named "Essentially Offbeat" 991v2 sneaker.

New Balance's 991v2 sneaker is the quintessential dad shoe, high in the ranks alongside the New Balance 990v6 or the 933 in terms of elderly excellence.

But the "Essentially Offbeat" 991v2 deviates from New Balance's classic ashen gray, opting instead for a dark green mesh base layered with purple and beige paneling of soft suede.

It's a colorway that kind of gives a PB&J vibe. Or at least, it looks equally delicious.

The 991v2 reps New Balance's signature FuelCell cushioning, which provides lightweight support, always a plus for any good walking sneaker.

Available on the New Balance website for $250, the Offbeat 991v2 is just one of many recent New Balance releases with some real yummy energy. New Balance's creamy green "Avocado/Natural Mint" 990v6 sneaker, and the"Salmon" and "Peach" 990v6 are just a few of the tasty treats on New Balance's ever-expanding menu of really good dad shoes.

When it comes to a dad shoe, New Balance quite literally eats down.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
