Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

McDonald's Not Allowed to Build Restaurant in Ancient Roman Bath House

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

What could possibly improve the gorgeous, centuries-old Baths of Caracalla? Well, if you asked McDonald's, it'd suggest a Drive-Thru.

Built sometime around 211 and 217 AD and named for the era's ruling emperor, the Baths of Caracalla were one of the largest ancient Roman thermae (public baths) and remain a popular tourist attraction, having survived relatively well throughout the ages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980, the Baths' inimitable stone construction has served as inspiration for a number of international architects, including McKim, Mead & White (New York's original Pennsylvania Station), Bradford Gilbert (the Senate of Canada building), and D. H. Burnham & Company (Chicago's Union Station).

Seems like the Baths are basically perfect as is, but McDonald's figured the historic structure could use some Golden Arches.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

According to Artnews, McDonald's was apparently trying to secure permission to build an 8,600 ft² restaurant, complete with Drive-Thru, for €1.3m (about $1.47) in the historic Roman structure but was turned down twice by Italy’s Council of State.

McDonald's first applied to build in the Baths of Caracalla in 2019 but was turned down; it appealed for reconsideration in 2021, questioning whether the Italian state owned the land that the Baths stand on.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

On December 28, Italy's Council of State cited the Bath's status as a UNESCO Site as reason enough to deny McDonald's plans, claiming that it'd need to procure special authorization to build in the Baths.

Even still, the Council of State overruled McDonald's appeal on the grounds of "protection of cultural heritage," which I'd agree is plenty reason enough to turn down the fast food chain.

Not like the world needs more McDonald's, anyways, especially in a historic landmark, but you'd think that goes without saying.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
WoolrichGORE-TEX Corduroy Puffy Down Parka Black
$720.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GmbHAnde Recycled Jersey Black
$285.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call
  • New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes
  • IKEA Is in Its House Party Era
  • Their Hand-Stitched Clothes Keep Ancient Craft Alive, But It’s Not That Serious
  • Innovative Rainwear, Presented in the House That Rainwear Built
What To Read Next
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now