You Can Wear LEGO x Nike Dunks. Or Build Them, Your Call

Nike and LEGO’s ongoing collaboration is doing the most (in the best way), giving us Dunks you can wear and Dunks you can build… yes, brick by brick.

The sneaker in question is a LEGO x Nike Dunk Low, built with a one-piece glossy white upper and black printed overlays that look sketched on by hand.

The paneling is cartoonish, like something out of a Katharine Morling ceramic or Joshua Vides collab, complete with a LEGO-branded tongue tag. It’s clean, graphic, and surprisingly subtle.

This sneaker doesn’t go full 3D stud mode like the LEGO x Air Max DN, but it still feels fun. And if I’m a betting man, I’d say it’s designed to be customized, something I know the pocket of sneakerheads who mod with LEGOs will love.

Nike

A children’s collection, the collaboration will feature a mix of LEGO-themed, Nike-approved activewear too.

But that’s just half the drop. For the sneaker fiends who moonlight as master builders, Nike and LEGO are also dropping a 1,180-piece LEGO Dunk High set in July for $100. It includes a buildable basketball hoop and a minifig named B’Ball Head (yes, really).

Nike 1 / 5

Together, the sneaker and the set kick off a new phase in Nike and LEGO’s push for “active and creative play”, sport and sneakers with more imagination built in, which is expected to deliver more footwear over their multi-year deal.

So whether you're lacing up your LEGO Dunks or coming home to build them, one thing’s clear: There's a lot more LEGO-fied footwear where these came from.

