Update: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Still Together

Apparently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are good.

After the blood-drinking and matching fur bucket hats, fans suspected Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went their separate ways following rumors of Machine Gun Kelly fooling around with guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Fox silenced breakup whispers, reactivating her Instagram to post a very PR-y Notes App message: “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

She even reportedly hopped on Lloyd's page, further hushing rumors by applauding the guitarist as "insanely talented."

"How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it — I will never understand,” Fox wrote in Lloyd's comments.

"Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately.”

Before deactivating her Instagram, Fox swiped the couple's pics from her feed and posted a cryptic Instagram post with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/it's all over your breath" — lyrics from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from Lemonade, an album revealing Jay-Z's unfaithfulness in the relationship.

She also unfollowed everyone on Instagram, save three people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem (a petty move seeing as Em and MGK have been beefing since 2012, diss tracks included). Now, upon returning to the Meta app, she follows no one.

Last year, the two got engaged, sealing the deal with thorn rings and, erm, toast over each's bodily fluids. The couple also delivered many memorable (and cringe) moments, from Fox's famed "whatever Daddy says" to serving as Gen Z's off-screen Barbie and Ken.

Users naturally flocked to Twitter to react to the actress' recent moves. A couple of commenters shared concerns over Fox's well-being, pointing out how the actress' last IG post included a domestic violence poster (and still, we hope she's okay).

Then, there were the others who expressed their utter excitement about the couple's alleged demise (they're happy for Fox, by the way), others joked that it was Pete Davidson's time to shine (I mean, his reputation for dating baddies precedes him).

Sorry to the folks hoping this was the end of the Fox and MGK era. But, it looks like they're still going strong (I guess). I'd also like to reiterate that I'm glad Fox is safe and hopes it stays that way.

To the Fox army, keep your head up. There's still hope for the redemption of the Fox-aissance.