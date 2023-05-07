Sign up to never miss a drop
Apparently, Machine Gun Kelly Is Beefing With Jack Harlow

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

New day, new beef. And it looks like the latest fallout involves Machine Gun Kelly and Jack Harlow.

Machine Gun Kelly dropped his "Renegade Freestyle" on May 6, which sees the musician rap over Jay-Z's "Renegade" beat — a somewhat petty choice considering MGK has a longtime beef with Eminem, who's featured on Jay's song.

While we're on the subject of MGK's beefs, the internet believes Jack Harlow landed on the target list after MGK seemingly fired some shots at the Jackman artist during the 2-minute freestyle.

In the song, MGK raps, "I see why they call you Jackman, you jacked man's whole swag. Give Drake his flow back."

"Man, I eat rappers like Pac-Man. Must I regurgitate and show you who's in my stomach." MGK continued.

The Jackman mention? Drake, one of two of the Harlow-Drake bromance? Smells like a diss to me. And the internet thinks so, too. Help yourself to some of social media's reactions below.

The so-called Machine Gun Kelly diss comes shortly after the release of Jack Harlow's Jackman album, a 10-track project with no features and straight rap.

While quite a few rap enthusiasts gave the Louisville rapper his respect and props for the album, Harlow did manage to get the internet buzzing by calling himself the best white rapper since Eminem. Em has yet to respond to this, by the way.

In "They Don't Love It," Harlow says, "Ya boy's strivin' to be the most dominant ever/ The hardest White boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters."

For context, this line references Eminem's "Lose Yourself" song (specifically, the lyrics: "There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti"). Em has a song called "Puke," too.

It's also no secret that Harlow looks up to the 50-year-old rapper who performed at last year's Super Bowl halftime show. During a 2021 interview, Harlow stated he "loves" Em and referred to the musician as "truly an icon."

Well, Harlow, his inspiration, and apparently, G-Eazy are public enemies in Machine Gun Kelly's eyes.

