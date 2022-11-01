Celebs Upped the Ante With Next-Level Halloween Costumes
Each year, it seems Halloween intensifies: prep begins earlier, and costumes get more elaborate. 2022 is no exception: our favorite celebrities continued to up the ante with custom-made Halloween ensembles and transformative makeup (oh, to have a team of stylists at your beck and call).
In the lead-up to the big day, we've covered the Halloween get-up you should absolutely avoid, the best couples costumes, and a terrifyingly easy Pennywise makeup tutorial, courtesy of Isamaya Ffrench. (While you're here, you might as well check out this amazingly bad sexy Anna Delvey costume, too.)
As recover from a weekend of Halloween revelry, we're rounding up the celebrities that went all-out this October. Ladies and gentleman: the best celebrity Halloween costumes.
Megan Thee Stallion as Thee Masked Killer
Teasing her "Hottieween" party, Hot Girl Meg debuted a freaky character of her own creation: Thee Masked Killer, a serial murderer who beheads insolent men.
On Halloween proper, the rapper revealed a second costume: Mirko, the rabbit-eared hero from manga series My Hero Academia.
Lizzo as Marge Simpson
Lizzo recreated every meme-able Marge Simpson moment in a sky-high blue wig, green dress, and head-to-toe yellow body paint.
Chloe Cherry as Jessica Rabbit
"I'm not bad, I'm just drawn that way."
Shea Coulee as Patrick Star
Drag queen Shea Coulee won Funniest Costume of the Year by dressing up as that viral video of Patrick Star in patent leather Pleaser boots. Don't miss the green Telfar!
Kylie Jenner as the Bride of Frankenstein
Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenners to turn Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture into a Halloween costume. The reality star's Bride of Frankenstein dress was made possible by designer Glenn Martens, who supplied a gauzy, corseted gown for one of Jenner's many Halloween photoshoots.
Addison Rae as Lady Gaga
Highsnobiety's Frontpage star cooked up a frighteningly accurate recreation of Lady Gaga's iconic performance of "Paparazzi" at the 2009 VMAs.
JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy
JoJo Siwa's Draco Malfoy transformation is truly uncanny.
Janelle Monae as Diva Plavalaguna
Janelle Monae looked absolutely otherworldly as alien singer Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element.
Julia Fox as Leeloo Dallas
Also inspired by The Fifth Element, Julia Fox gets a Multipass for this Leeloo costume.
Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon
A cosplay we can get behind.
Latto as The Corpse Bride
Latto brought Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to life.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly as Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
Infamous celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as another infamous celebrity couple.
Diddy as Joker
Diddy was a pitch-perfect Joker, channeling Heath Ledger in Dark Night — and spooking Tyler, The Creator in the process.
Hailey Bieber as Laetitia Casta
Hailey Bieber paid tribute to Yves Saint Laurent's 1999 haute couture show with a faithful recreation of the floral look supermodel Laetitia Casta wore on the runway.
Tyga as E.T.
Tyga had us phoning home with this extra E.T. costume.
Quavo as Ghost Rider
Someone put Quavo's light-up Ghost Rider head in a museum.
Frankie Jonas as Joe Jonas
And the award for Best Couple's Costume goes to Frankie Jonas and Anna Olsen, who dressed up as as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift. The youngest Jonas brother hit two birds with one stone: paying homage one of the most famous celebrity pairings of the late aughts and successfully trolling his brother.
Rebel Wilson as Barbie
NIB.
Kid Cudi as ?
Honestly, we're not entirely sure what Kid Cudi is dressed up as — but we're into it all the same.
Heidi Klum as a worm
Huge representation for "would you still love me if I was a worm?" girls.
Kendall Jenner as a cucumber
Kendall Jenner riffed on her questionable cucumber-cutting skills by dressing up as — you guessed it — a slice of cucumber. At least she has a sense of humor about it!
Lil Nas X as Ice Spice
The viral rapper herself commented on Montero's costume reveal: "ate me up."
Ariana Grande as Sherri Ann Cabot
Ariana Grande flexed her masterful Jennifer Coolidge impression as the actor's Best in Show character, Sherri Ann Cabot.
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean as Juno MacGuff & Paulie Bleeker
A costume made even better by the fact that Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together.