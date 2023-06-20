Sign up to never miss a drop
Meghan Markle & Dior Aren’t Making It Official

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

While the Duchess of Dior might have an extremely boujee ring to it, it appears Meghan Markle isn't actually signing a lucrative contract with the French fashion house as reported. Shame really.

On the weekend of June 17, it was suggested that Markle was “on the brink of signing a major deal with French couture house Dior,” with various outlets describing it as a potential “mega-bucks” deal.

However, despite the undeniably catchy title she’d have garnered had she become an actual Dior ambassador, it has since been revealed that the rumors were exactly that: rumors. Well, that was short lived.

According to an article from The Telegraph, we should “not expect to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rolling through a field of peonies for a new Christian Dior perfume advert any time soon,” with Dior adding that they are “nonplussed as to how the story came about.”

Markle’s love of Dior is no secret, so the fact these rumors surfaced shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

Per Page Six, Markle wore a full face of Dior Beauty products on her wedding day in 2018; a navy frock from the French house later that year; and a Dior Haute Couture gown in 2019 in Morocco. That, alongside a white coat dress and hat she wore to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and you could say she’s a pretty big Dior head.

Still, Markle and Dior aren’t making it official. For now, anyway.

Markle and Prince Harry (remember him?) recently left the $20 million USD contract with Spotify they’d been in since 2020, so perhaps Markle will be knocking at Dior’s door soon enough?

