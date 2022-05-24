MENACE is Doing Hoodie and Shorts Season Right

There's nothing quite like hoodies and shorts season, and MENACE is rolling full steam ahead with the launch of the two-piece "Beverly Hills Gun Range Camo" capsule collection.

Seasonal transitions can be tricky. As a Brit, you spend most of the year acclimatizing to the cold, building up the layers in your wardrobe as the temperatures stay below a relative baseline. In those small moments between the cold, the expectation (and reality) is nearly always rain, so keeping a shell jacket to hand is essential.

Once we're out of the mud (literally and figuratively), pops of heat will leave you scrambling to strip, only to end up cold again. Amongst all of this confusion, you're left wishing for one thing – hoodie and shorts season.

Nothing quite beats it. It's the ultimate cozy combo. With that in mind, we're always on the lookout for new hoodies to throw into rotation and stay ahead of those colder summer evenings, and MENACE's new two-piece capsule ticks all the boxes.

Titled "Beverly Hills Gun Range Camo," the concise capsule is a marriage of two of streetwear's favorites – hoodies and camouflage.

The collection borrows its title from the printed graphics that sit center stage on both garments – the first of which comes in an OG woodland camouflage, while the alternative pairs navy, white, black, and grey in a reflective camo finish.

Both options come crafted from a super heavy 14-oz. French Terry cotton, offering a strong silhouette and lasting wearability.

You can shop the two-piece capsule online now over at MENACE.