Everything Going Down at Men's Fashion Week

New year, new Fashion Week. The Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season kicked off in Milan this morning, signaling the start of another whirlwind Fashion Month.

Gucci entered its post-Alessandro Michele era, presenting a collection designed by the company's in-house design team on January 13. Next up, fellow fashion giants Fendi and Prada will take the runway on January 14 and 15, respectively.

Moving northwest, Wales Bonner — rumored to take the helm at Louis Vuitton's men's division — will open Paris Fashion Week on January 17, followed by Saint Laurent later that day. Louis Vuitton, which has yet to announce a new creative director of menswear, will show on the 19th and Dior on the 20th. As usual, Maison Margiela will close out the week on January 22.

The season will also see several scheduling shakeups. Botter, whose condom gloves went viral last Paris Fashion Week, has moved from the women's to men's fashion calendar and will show on January 20. Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Ann Demeulemeester's new creative director, has also shifted to the men's calendar, snagging a spot on January 22.

While 032c has been a Fashion Week fixture for years, the Berlin-based fashion magazine and clothing brand will join the official PFW schedule for the FW23 season. Keep an eye out for their presentation on January 20.

Other shows we're looking forward to: Y/Project on January 18, Dries Van Noten on the 19th, and Loewe and Hermès on the 21st.

In the meantime, rest up — you'll need it to survive Fashion Month FW23.