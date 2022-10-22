Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Merrell 1TRL's Hydro Moc Evolves Into the Hydro Runner

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Merrell
1 / 4

In a world obsessed with Crocs and croc-like footwear, there's a bounty of options available. Not all foam (or otherwise) clogs are built the same, and none are built quite like the Merrell 1TRL Hydro Moc.

Somewhat of a newcomer to the mainstream radar, this little water-ready beauty has quickly become a cult icon in its right. Built as the final piece to any hiker's arsenal of gear, the Hydro Moc is just as present on the streets of London as it is up the peaks – and rightly so, it performs well and looks great.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With a silhouette so unique and purposeful, it's hard to imagine it being repurposed or developed further, yet Merrell 1TRL has managed just that with the introduction of the Hydro Runner.

Like Pikachu into Raichu, the Moc to Runner evolution sees something beloved become a banger that's sure to be underrated. Maintaining all of the hydro capabilities of the former, the Runner is an EVA shell paired with a breathable mesh upper for a lightweight and flexible fit and a Merrell sticky rubber outsole for durable traction and grip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

An all-around performer, this offers the best of a trail-ready runner and water-ready hiking silhouette that'll snap necks headed down any street.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

When there's an outdoor mission to complete, there's no time quite like the present – you can find the Hydro Runner in its two debut monochrome colorways online now at Merrell 1TRL.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie Anthracite
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
ASICSFN3-S Gel Kayano 28 Anthracite/ Antique Gold
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • This Grape-Flavored, Old-School Nike Runner Goes Texturally Hard
  • Martinis, Mirage & the Curren: Inside Vans and Curren Caples’ Wild Desert Launch
  • adidas' Insanely Chunk-ful Runner Sneaker Gets Mule-fied
  • Even Merrell’s Hiking Clog Wears Woven a Bottega Weave
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now