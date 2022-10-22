Merrell 1TRL's Hydro Moc Evolves Into the Hydro Runner

In a world obsessed with Crocs and croc-like footwear, there's a bounty of options available. Not all foam (or otherwise) clogs are built the same, and none are built quite like the Merrell 1TRL Hydro Moc.

Somewhat of a newcomer to the mainstream radar, this little water-ready beauty has quickly become a cult icon in its right. Built as the final piece to any hiker's arsenal of gear, the Hydro Moc is just as present on the streets of London as it is up the peaks – and rightly so, it performs well and looks great.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With a silhouette so unique and purposeful, it's hard to imagine it being repurposed or developed further, yet Merrell 1TRL has managed just that with the introduction of the Hydro Runner.

Like Pikachu into Raichu, the Moc to Runner evolution sees something beloved become a banger that's sure to be underrated. Maintaining all of the hydro capabilities of the former, the Runner is an EVA shell paired with a breathable mesh upper for a lightweight and flexible fit and a Merrell sticky rubber outsole for durable traction and grip.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

An all-around performer, this offers the best of a trail-ready runner and water-ready hiking silhouette that'll snap necks headed down any street.

When there's an outdoor mission to complete, there's no time quite like the present – you can find the Hydro Runner in its two debut monochrome colorways online now at Merrell 1TRL.