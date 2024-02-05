Sign up to never miss a drop
Merrell Made Its Own Outdoors-y Clarks Wallabee

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Merrell 1TRL, the archive-focused imprint of the Merrell brand, has released its new Hut Moc 2 Leisure for 2024, a fuzzy laced follow up to its uber popular Hut Moc silhouette.

Inspired by a Japan exclusive Merrell release from the early 2000s, the Hut Moc 2 Leisure comprises a moccasin-like suede-leather upper, a super light outsole, and comfortable mesh-wrapped insole.

Although Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure is a freshly evolved style for 2024, it does bear a striking resemblance to an already popular shoe on the market: the Clarks Originals Wallabee.

That's not to say I’m not calling out Merrell 1TRL as a copycat brand, although if I were doing so it certainly wouldn't be the first brand to do so.

Only last year Burberry released a $1,000 Suede Creeper shoe that looked suspiciously Wallabee-like, while for SS24 Etro, the Italian fashion house, dropped its own moccasin collection that even came with a take on the Wallabee's signature crepe sole.

With Merrell 1TRL, though, I’m just merely pointing out that the brand’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure is incredibly Wallabee-esque, just with a few outdoors-y tweaks.

Alongside the lightweight outsole and comfy eco-friendly insole, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure boasts plenty of tech.

Take the FloatPro Foam midsole, for example, that keeps your feet feeling fresh on long undulating walks, the Cleansport NXT for natural odor control, and a dead handy Microfiber collapsible heel for that post-jaunt comfort.

Basically, Merrell 1TRL made a functional take on a Clarks Wallabee.

Merrell 1TRL

By day the Hut Moc 2 Leisure is an adventure-friendly iteration of the most famous moccasin out there, but by night Merrell 1TRL has delivered a super suedey Wallabee house mule.

Point is, where the shoes however which way you want, because Merrell 1TRL doesn’t care, it’s just doing its thing.

