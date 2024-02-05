Merrell Made Its Own Outdoors-y Clarks Wallabee

Merrell 1TRL, the archive-focused imprint of the Merrell brand, has released its new Hut Moc 2 Leisure for 2024, a fuzzy laced follow up to its uber popular Hut Moc silhouette.
Inspired by a Japan exclusive Merrell release from the early 2000s, the Hut Moc 2 Leisure comprises a moccasin-like suede-leather upper, a super light outsole, and comfortable mesh-wrapped insole.
Although Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure is a freshly evolved style for 2024, it does bear a striking resemblance to an already popular shoe on the market: the Clarks Originals Wallabee.
That's not to say I’m not calling out Merrell 1TRL as a copycat brand, although if I were doing so it certainly wouldn't be the first brand to do so.
Only last year Burberry released a $1,000 Suede Creeper shoe that looked suspiciously Wallabee-like, while for SS24 Etro, the Italian fashion house, dropped its own moccasin collection that even came with a take on the Wallabee's signature crepe sole.
With Merrell 1TRL, though, I’m just merely pointing out that the brand’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure is incredibly Wallabee-esque, just with a few outdoors-y tweaks.
Alongside the lightweight outsole and comfy eco-friendly insole, Merrell 1TRL’s Hut Moc 2 Leisure boasts plenty of tech.
Take the FloatPro Foam midsole, for example, that keeps your feet feeling fresh on long undulating walks, the Cleansport NXT for natural odor control, and a dead handy Microfiber collapsible heel for that post-jaunt comfort.
Basically, Merrell 1TRL made a functional take on a Clarks Wallabee.
By day the Hut Moc 2 Leisure is an adventure-friendly iteration of the most famous moccasin out there, but by night Merrell 1TRL has delivered a super suedey Wallabee house mule.
Point is, where the shoes however which way you want, because Merrell 1TRL doesn’t care, it’s just doing its thing.