Merrell 1TRL's Hydro Moc Has Peaked

in SneakersWords By Donovan Barnett

Merrell's Hydro Moc just ascended again. In its latest arc, Merrel 1TRL has teamed up with snowboarding apparel experts Burton to create an exclusive Hydro Moc AT NEO GORE-TEX.  

Part of a much more extensive 21-piece drop for Burton Mine77 Winter 23/24, the new release marks the first time the brands have linked up. 

Now, unless you've been living under a Crocs-shaped rock, you'll be well aware of Merrel 1TRL's Hydro Moc and its rise in the footwear ranks over the past few years. In a post-YEEZY age where Birkenstock's Boston clog and Crocs have infiltrated the zeitgeist, the Hydro Moc too has exploded in popularity.

It makes even more sense when you consider the culture's growing obsession with maximum comfort and high functionality. The Hydro Moc is futuristically generative in design and almost organic in shape, while also being extremely comfortable to wear around the house and while you're out on your daily strolls. 

Burton Mine77's Hydro Moc AT NEO GORE-TEX, though, is the Hydro Moc's peak form and is complete with a rich range of functional features. With the AT standing for "All Terrain", The Hydro Moc AT Neo GTX x Burton MINE77 can do just that, allowing you to gorp it up even on the rainiest of days or while out on winter trail while trying to impress your outdoorsy date. 

Of course, you can expect the shoe to include a super-resilient, water-friendly EVA foam cage upper and a sole made from the durable and eco-friendly BLOOM material — foam comprised of algae biomass, transforming green water into clean water explicitly designed for Merrell.

The Hydro Moc AT Neo GTX x Burton MINE77 also sports a GORE-TEX waterproof bootie with an integrated EVA insole and rubber sheet bottom. 

For a little extra foot security, especially for those of us with weak ankles, The Hydro Moc AT Neo GTX includes a toggle lace closure for easy on-and-off and adjustable strap closure for quick adjustability. Finally, the Moc AT Neo GTX x Burton MINE77 comes complete with a Burton MINE77 printed outsole. 

Burton MINE77 23/24 capsule collection is also packed with vibrant on-mountain hardgoods (board, boots, and bindings) and technically impressive accessories (helmets, goggles, beanies, headwear, and footwear) that will have you looking very wavy on the slopes this season (and any season, for that.)

