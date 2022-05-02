Stream Met Gala 2022 Online (Since We Weren't Invited)

Ah, the Met Gala. Anna Wintour's annual paean to the rich and famou- er, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's new Costume Institute exhibit. “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will premiere to VIPs on May 2, 2022, and its red carpet is guaranteed to deliver big celebrity outfits, plenty of misses, and some archival dresses or something.

The main event — at least on the day of the Met Gala 2022; “In America,” a follow-up to September 2021's “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opens to the public on May 7 — is the celebrity arrivals and epic outfits. That's why we all wanna stream the event so we can watch it live, as celebs from Ariana Grande to Zoë Kravitz head to New York's Upper East Side.

What's the Met Gala 2022 theme?

"Gilded Glamour" is the 2022 Met Gala theme and it is "white tie" dress, so expect some very stuffy suits and some fairly classic dresses. And lots of people flouting the theme, because of course.

How to stream the 2022 Met Gala?

Keep an eye out for a YouTube live feed or plug into Vogue's website, which will stream the red carpet event simultaneously with the Condé Nast publication's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook channels.

What time does the Met Gala 2022 start?

The Met Gala 2022 begins at 6 pm EST on May 2, with a pre-show scheduled to air at 5 pm prior to the festivities. Of course, should you miss the big night (or wisely choose sleep instead), the Met Gala livestream will be archived across the internet and the best-dressed outfits will live on forever.

Who is hosting the Met Gala 2022?

Interesting question. The Met Gala 2022 will be co-chaired by Blake Lively, Regina King, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda (the latter of whom won't actually be attending), alongside honorary chairs Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Instagram head Adam Mosseri, but they aren't the hosts.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, former MTV VJ La La Anthony, and Vogue editor Hamish Bowles will be hosting the Met Gala 2022's red carpet event, interviewing new arrivals and keeping the mood light.

Who is attending the Met Gala 2022?

Tiktok has some predictions and we have some thoughts but there's no way to know the entire guest list.

Various famous folks have been spotted checking into ritzy New York hotels ahead of the event, however, including Squid Game's Hoyeon Jung and Met regular Gigi Hadid, but the only person we're certain about is Zendaya, who sadly is not going. Maybe next year.