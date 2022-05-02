TikTok Already Knows What Everyone Is Wearing to the Met Gala

Leave it to TikTok to do the digging.

With the Met Gala right around the corner, the app has been flooded with people's predictions as to who will be attending and what they will be wearing, and honestly, most of them sound pretty believable.

TikTok has had a pretty incredible track record when it comes to lurking, especially considering the app knew Kylie Jenner was pregnant with her second child before anyone did, as well as finding out the child's name. It was a whirlwind, to say the least, but proves that social media will go above and beyond and dig deep. @thibotox Met Gala 2022 Outfit Predictions 📸 #metgala #predictions #redcarpet #fashion #foryou ♬ Mother mother songs tbh - Tall woman

One user, in particular, took to the app to explain why she thinks Julia Fox will absolutely be in attendance, and we've said it before and we'll say it again: she deserves to be there.

The "Uncah Jaaams" actress recently spent 48-hours in Paris, which usually would mean she was in town for a fitting, and TikTok thinks she'll be wearing Schiaparelli to the event.

It wouldn't be the first time Fox has worn the brand. During her Kanye-era, the couple attended the Schiaparelli presentation together in Paris, and she wore jewelry pieces from the label.

@taylortiminskas at least we know she’d give us a look to remember #juliafox #metgala #lanvin #fashiontiktok #celebritystyle ♬ Promiscuous Girl - Instrumental - The Hit Crew

In addition, other celebrities including Lil Nas X and Addison Rae have both spent some time in Paris recently.

Following his look for the Grammys, we're sure that Lil Nas X will once again be wearing Balmain. All the clues are there – he's even wearing the label in his recent pictures from the French capital.

As for Addison Rae, the internet is banking on Versace.

It is usually incredibly hush-hush when it comes to what people will be wearing to the Met, as the big reveal happens on the red carpet, but if you put two and two together, it is easy to make predictions.

Of course, we know that the Euphoria cast will most likely be in attendance, tragically without Zendaya. Alexa Demie will most likely be dressed by Balenciaga – a pairing that I personally love, Hunter Schafer in Prada, Jacob Elordi has been wearing plenty of Burberry as well as CELINE recently, so one of the two would make sense, and Sydney Sweeney just became the ambassador for Tory Burch. @mizft #metgala #celebrity #adele #angelinajolie #annadelvey #inventinganna #juliafox #britneyspears #dixiedamelio #highfashion #fashionindustry #fyp #like ♬ Funeral Music - Bobby Cole

Then we've also got plenty of celebrities that are tied to individual brands. Louis Vuitton has talent including Emma Chamberlain, Squid Game actress Hoyeon Jung, Emma Stone, and Sophie Turner. Dior has Anya Taylor-Joy, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and tennis star Emma Raducanu. Chanel has got Jennie, Kristen Stewart, Margaret Qualley, and Lily-Rose Depp.

It is unclear whether all these people will be in attendance, but we're banking on at least some of them making an appearance.

In general, we're expecting to see new faces, such as TikTok stars, athletes, and politicians walk the Met steps this coming Monday – and we'll be right here to cover it all.