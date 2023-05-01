Here They Are: Met Gala 2023's Worst Outfits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Who was worst-dressed at the Met Gala 2023? Let's find out: we're ranking all of the worst red carpet looks from the May 1, 2022 extravaganza right here, so watch this space.

We'll be listing both the worst celebrity outfits and this year's best-dressed direct from the Met Gala's red carpet, informed by the Met Gala 2023 theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Attendees were tasked with dressing to "honor" Karl Lagerfeld, which on paper means Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and perhaps even the high-street Karl Lagerfeld brand. However, as always, not everyone follows the rules to a tee on the the first Monday in May, so plenty of surprises are in store (and not always for the best).

Who was invited to Met Gala 2023? A-list attendees include Rihanna, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jennifer Lopez, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Yeoh, Gigi Hadid, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Pedro Pascal, and Kim Kardashian — who was most certainly invited, thank you very much.

No need to sneak into the Metropolitan Museum's ultra-exclusive event: stick with us as we're picking out all the worst (and best) looks that the Met Gala 2023 has to offer, all night long. It may be the most glamorous night in fashion but it's not gonna be pretty.

Mirka Federer

Getty Images / John Shearer/WireImage

Roger's look isn't worth commenting on but Mirka is unfortunately giving gift-wrapped yeti.

Ariana DeBose

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Ariana so beautiful that she nearly pulls off this bizarre yellow two-piece but the shock of fur is too much for anyone to handle.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow

A case study in how to make a nice dress boring.

Nicole Kidman

Ben Platt

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

If Karl Lagerfeld designed marching band uniforms.

Rami Malek

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

What happened Rami?! With a white top and black pants, it's giving executive chef.

Usher

Usher

Usher's having a bit of a fashion renaissance at the moment. Not that you'd know it from this questionably-tailored suit and bedazzled loafers.