Here They Are: Met Gala 2023's Worst Outfits

Who was worst-dressed at the Met Gala 2023? Let's find out: we're ranking all of the worst red carpet looks from the May 1, 2022 extravaganza right here, so watch this space.
We'll be listing both the worst celebrity outfits and this year's best-dressed direct from the Met Gala's red carpet, informed by the Met Gala 2023 theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Attendees were tasked with dressing to "honor" Karl Lagerfeld, which on paper means Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and perhaps even the high-street Karl Lagerfeld brand. However, as always, not everyone follows the rules to a tee on the the first Monday in May, so plenty of surprises are in store (and not always for the best).
Who was invited to Met Gala 2023? A-list attendees include Rihanna, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Jennifer Lopez, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Yeoh, Gigi Hadid, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Pedro Pascal, and Kim Kardashian — who was most certainly invited, thank you very much.
No need to sneak into the Metropolitan Museum's ultra-exclusive event: stick with us as we're picking out all the worst (and best) looks that the Met Gala 2023 has to offer, all night long. It may be the most glamorous night in fashion but it's not gonna be pretty.
Mirka Federer
Roger's look isn't worth commenting on but Mirka is unfortunately giving gift-wrapped yeti.
Ariana DeBose
Ariana so beautiful that she nearly pulls off this bizarre yellow two-piece but the shock of fur is too much for anyone to handle.
Maude Apatow
A case study in how to make a nice dress boring.
Nicole Kidman
Ben Platt
If Karl Lagerfeld designed marching band uniforms.
Rami Malek
What happened Rami?! With a white top and black pants, it's giving executive chef.
Usher
Usher's having a bit of a fashion renaissance at the moment. Not that you'd know it from this questionably-tailored suit and bedazzled loafers.