Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2023? Let's take a look: we're ranking all of the best red carpet looks from the May 1, 2023 extravaganza, so watch this space.

We'll be listing both the best celebrity outfits and this year's worst-dressed from the Met Gala's red carpet, informed by the Met Gala 2023 theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Attendees were tasked with dressing to "honor" Karl Lagerfeld, which on paper means Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and perhaps even the high-street Karl Lagerfeld brand. However, as always, not everyone follows the rules to a tee on the the first Monday in May, so plenty of surprises are in store.

All we can expect, for now, is appearances from A-listers like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, who was most certainly invited, thank you very much.

No need to sneak into the Metropolitan Museum's ultra-exclusive event: stick with us as we pick out all the best (and worst) looks that the Met Gala 2023 has to offer. Maybe we'll finally have reason to update our historic list of best-dressed Met Gala moments.

Harvey Guillén

And just like that, Harvey Guillén has arrived in a pretty-in-pink tweed ensemble by Christian Siriano.

Penélope Cruz

Loving Penélope Cruz's new role as a Chanel queen.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa stuns in a Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture gown and Tiffany jewels, styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's couple slay: no notes.

Emily Ratajkowski

In Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski looks quite classic.

Anok Yai

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the ground after this Anok Yai moment.

David Byrne

David Byrne, the king he is.

Olivia Wilde

While outfitted in custom Chloé, Olivia Wilde issues a tasteful nod to Karl Lagerfeld's Chloé and his famed violin dress.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Emma Chamberlain

Gisele Bündchen

Ice Spice

The people's princess makes her Met Gala debut!

Michaela Coel

Kate & Lila Moss

Robert Pattinson

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Here They Are: Met Gala 2023's Worst Outfits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even the Met Gala Can't Resist the Ice Spice Effect

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Welcome to North West & Penelope Disick's Chanel Show

    Style
  • original ultraboost

    This Is Not a Drill, the OG Ultraboost Just Returned

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Low-Key Jennie Is the Best Jennie

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023