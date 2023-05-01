Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2023? Let's take a look: we're ranking all of the best red carpet looks from the May 1, 2023 extravaganza, so watch this space.
We'll be listing both the best celebrity outfits and this year's worst-dressed from the Met Gala's red carpet, informed by the Met Gala 2023 theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Attendees were tasked with dressing to "honor" Karl Lagerfeld, which on paper means Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and perhaps even the high-street Karl Lagerfeld brand. However, as always, not everyone follows the rules to a tee on the the first Monday in May, so plenty of surprises are in store.
All we can expect, for now, is appearances from A-listers like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, who was most certainly invited, thank you very much.
No need to sneak into the Metropolitan Museum's ultra-exclusive event: stick with us as we pick out all the best (and worst) looks that the Met Gala 2023 has to offer. Maybe we'll finally have reason to update our historic list of best-dressed Met Gala moments.
Harvey Guillén
And just like that, Harvey Guillén has arrived in a pretty-in-pink tweed ensemble by Christian Siriano.
Penélope Cruz
Loving Penélope Cruz's new role as a Chanel queen.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa stuns in a Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture gown and Tiffany jewels, styled by Lorenzo Posocco.
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's couple slay: no notes.
Emily Ratajkowski
In Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski looks quite classic.
Anok Yai
Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the ground after this Anok Yai moment.
David Byrne
David Byrne, the king he is.
Olivia Wilde
While outfitted in custom Chloé, Olivia Wilde issues a tasteful nod to Karl Lagerfeld's Chloé and his famed violin dress.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Emma Chamberlain
Gisele Bündchen
Ice Spice
The people's princess makes her Met Gala debut!