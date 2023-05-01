Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

Who was best-dressed at the Met Gala 2023? Let's take a look: we're ranking all of the best red carpet looks from the May 1, 2023 extravaganza, so watch this space.

We'll be listing both the best celebrity outfits and this year's worst-dressed from the Met Gala's red carpet, informed by the Met Gala 2023 theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Attendees were tasked with dressing to "honor" Karl Lagerfeld, which on paper means Chanel, Fendi, Chloé, and perhaps even the high-street Karl Lagerfeld brand. However, as always, not everyone follows the rules to a tee on the the first Monday in May, so plenty of surprises are in store.

All we can expect, for now, is appearances from A-listers like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, who was most certainly invited, thank you very much.

No need to sneak into the Metropolitan Museum's ultra-exclusive event: stick with us as we pick out all the best (and worst) looks that the Met Gala 2023 has to offer. Maybe we'll finally have reason to update our historic list of best-dressed Met Gala moments.

Harvey Guillén

Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And just like that, Harvey Guillén has arrived in a pretty-in-pink tweed ensemble by Christian Siriano.

Penélope Cruz

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Loving Penélope Cruz's new role as a Chanel queen.

Dua Lipa

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Dua Lipa stuns in a Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Couture gown and Tiffany jewels, styled by Lorenzo Posocco.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's couple slay: no notes.

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

In Tory Burch, Emily Ratajkowski looks quite classic.

Anok Yai

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Excuse us while we pick our jaws up off the ground after this Anok Yai moment.

David Byrne

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

David Byrne, the king he is.

Olivia Wilde

Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While outfitted in custom Chloé, Olivia Wilde issues a tasteful nod to Karl Lagerfeld's Chloé and his famed violin dress.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Emma Chamberlain

Getty Images / Mike Coppola

Gisele Bündchen

Ice Spice

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

The people's princess makes her Met Gala debut!

Michaela Coel

Kate & Lila Moss

Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

Robert Pattinson