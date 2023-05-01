The Met Gala Hasn't Started & Rihanna's Already Nailing the Theme

Leave it to Rihanna to always understand the assignment. Over the weekend, the Bad Gal shared photos of herself decked out in head-to-toe vintage Chanel, a move we suspect is a sly reference to the 2023 Met Gala honoring former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The ANTI singer donned a furry look from Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 1994 collection for the French fashion house — fluffy hat, shrug, and mini-dress included. The star topped everything off with a pair of statement Chanel shades, also from the FW94 show. (They're currently going for $8,800 on Etsy.)

Rih's caption — "not even monday" — also references the Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday of May. The Savage X Fenty founder usually keeps her RSVP to the event under wraps until the very last minute, but her caption certainly makes it seem as if she plans on making an appearance.

While Rihanna wasn't physically present at last year's gala, she was there in spirit. In collaboration with special effects studio Ape Man Robot, Vogue transformed the star into a digital statue exhibited in The Met's Greco-Roman galleries.

Of course, there's no real substitute for an IRL Rihanna red carpet moment. Over the years, the Barbadian National Hero — who is currently pregnant with baby number two — has cemented herself as the queen of the Met Gala thanks to her consistently on-theme outfits.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of the 2023 Met Gala starting at 5:30 p.m. EST and in the meantime, check out our guide to the stylish extravaganza.