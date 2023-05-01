Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Met Gala Hasn't Started & Rihanna's Already Nailing the Theme

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Leave it to Rihanna to always understand the assignment. Over the weekend, the Bad Gal shared photos of herself decked out in head-to-toe vintage Chanel, a move we suspect is a sly reference to the 2023 Met Gala honoring former Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The ANTI singer donned a furry look from Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 1994 collection for the French fashion house — fluffy hat, shrug, and mini-dress included. The star topped everything off with a pair of statement Chanel shades, also from the FW94 show. (They're currently going for $8,800 on Etsy.)

Rih's caption — "not even monday" — also references the Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday of May. The Savage X Fenty founder usually keeps her RSVP to the event under wraps until the very last minute, but her caption certainly makes it seem as if she plans on making an appearance.

While Rihanna wasn't physically present at last year's gala, she was there in spirit. In collaboration with special effects studio Ape Man Robot, Vogue transformed the star into a digital statue exhibited in The Met's Greco-Roman galleries.

Of course, there's no real substitute for an IRL Rihanna red carpet moment. Over the years, the Barbadian National Hero — who is currently pregnant with baby number two — has cemented herself as the queen of the Met Gala thanks to her consistently on-theme outfits.

Stay tuned for our live coverage of the 2023 Met Gala starting at 5:30 p.m. EST and in the meantime, check out our guide to the stylish extravaganza.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Listing Met Gala 2023's Worst Outfits

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ranking Met Gala 2023's Best Red Carpet Looks

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even the Met Gala Can't Resist the Ice Spice Effect

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Welcome to North West & Penelope Disick's Chanel Show

    Style
  • original ultraboost

    This Is Not a Drill, the OG Ultraboost Just Returned

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Low-Key Jennie Is the Best Jennie

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023