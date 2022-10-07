Forget the Group Stages – Mexico Just Scored an adidas Samba Screamer

Brand: Mexican Football Federation x adidas

Model: Samba

Release Date: October 16

Price: TBC

Buy: Online raffle via adidas app

Editor's Notes: The rumblings of World Cup fever have begun. With the full kit line-up of the iconic tournament having been revealed, what’s left to wait for other than the first whistle of the group stage’s matches? Thanks to adidas and the Mexican Football Federation, one of the most exciting selections of Sambas ever.

Football is having a great season. Whether you’re a Manchester City fan basking in world-class play tied together by Halaand the walking cheat code, an Arsenal fan enjoying the top of the league, counting up PSG’s stacked scorecards, or fighting back tears watching Manchester United’s struggles, the game continues to spoil us.

These glorious efforts on the pitch are made all the more exciting by the class efforts being put into motion by the leading kit sponsors, Nike and adidas.

Three Stripes, in particular, continues to excel on both national and international levels – 8 more years of adidas and Arsenal, anyone? In the lead-up to the World Cup, adidas' efforts aren’t solely rooted in match gear, however, as the Mexican Football Federation receives a six-piece Samba collection.

The Samba, as you know, has been the go-to sneaker for the likes of Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and ASAP Rocky throughout the year; and rightly so, it’s an outright classic.

Although GUCCI’s statement takes are hard to beat, the Mexican Football Federation has a beautiful selection on its hands (and feet).

Borrowing their aesthetics from the national team’s iconic jerseys of the year, the collection is balanced by swatches of green, red, white, pink, and black. Keen eyes will recognize each of the five palettes from the 2008 Mexico Home Jersey, 2014 World Cup Jersey, 2014 Mexico Away Jersey, 2020 Mexico Home Jersey, and 2022 Mexico Away Jersey. The final of the six has been dubbed the "Mash-up Mexico" Samba, featuring panels the other five pairs – this is one for the true fans.

