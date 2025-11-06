Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
adidas Turned a Ballet Flat Into a Ballerina Battle Boot

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
Just when you think the world of sneaker hybrids has reached its freaky peak, here comes adidas to remind us that we have barely scratched the surface of fusion footwear. 

From glossy ballet flats to combat-ready sneakers and everything in between, adidas is at its best when it's doing the most. Why not throw a boot into the mix?

In collaboration with Los Angeles-based fashion brand Miaou, adidas whipped up a knee-grazing hybrid boot that combines elements of a ballet flat, a sneaker, and a boot, all wrapped up in one sleek, fall-ready package. That's a triple-threat reflective of the cumulative genius of the Three Stripes.

The Miaou adidas boot features a breathable mesh knee-high upper that attaches to a patent leather ballet flat base that has a touch of the Taekwondo Mei sneaker thrown into the mix.

What makes this boot so special, though, is the way it pushes back on the constraints of what constitutes a fall or summer shoe.

Typically, this is the time of year when ballet flats are shoved to the back of the closet in favor of more practical footwear options. Well, not if adidas' Miaou boot has anything to say about it.

Available on the adidas website for $200, the Miaou boot is a ballet flat gone full-on winter stomper that doesn't abide by the general rules of weather or footwear. Doesn't get much chicer than that.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
