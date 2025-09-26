A Gorgeously Glossy adidas Ballet Sneaker by the Princess of Girlcore

Thanks to Caroline Hu and CLOT, the adidas Taekwondo is even more on pointe.

The brands have reworked the flat-soled adidas model, which already has a "ballet version, to be even more dance-worthy. Specifically, their collaboration features these thick, stretchy straps, as well as glossy patent leather uppers that are also slightly puffed up.

CLOT and Caroline Hu's Taekwondos come in three shiny options, including black, pink, and cream-white.

A ballet sneaker is right up Caroline Hu's alley, which is basically this ultra-feminine universe with the frilliest gowns and bow-tiful adidas sneakers.

The collab is also extremely CLOT at the same time. Something about a ballet sneaker with a flappy heel tab sounds about right for a label known for unexpected sneaker designs with unusual details.

It's also worth noting that Caroline Hu and Edison Chen's CLOT previously collaborated on some extremely ruffled Samba sneakers. At the same time, Chen's Juice Store helped launch Caroline Hu's debut adidas collab.

Now, the two minds are back together for some extra cutesy adidas Taekwondo shoes.

The collaborative Taekwondo Mei sneakers are expected to drop sometime in October on adidas' website. Given CLOT's involvement, we may also catch them at Juice Store.

