A Rugged adidas Superstar as Tough as a Timberland Boot

adidas just winterized a legendary shoe, and the end result is giving Timberland (in the best possible way, of course).

The new adidas Superstar Boot toughens up the German label’s shell-toed sneaker by riffing on the chunky proportions most synonymous with Timberland's 6-inch work boot.

Instead of smooth leather and rubber toe caps, the Superstar Boot’s upper transitions to sturdy, water-resistant nubuck with a molded toe that nods to the original’s shell toe. Beneath, a thick lug outsole adds to the ruggedness.

adidas' signature three stripes are intentionally deleted, making this look even less like a sneaker and more like a bulky work boot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas Originals Superstar Boot drops on September 12 at adidas retailers in Japan for $140, the wheat colorway channels Timberland’s signature color, while its all-black counterpart is considerably more stealthy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Timberland’s 6-inch boot and adidas’ Superstar sneaker have some overlapping history.

One became a New York staple at the hands of hip-hop artists such as Biggie, whereas the other got its big break from fellow New York rap group Run DMC. Putting the two together means bringing together two New York footwear icons.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.