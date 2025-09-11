Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Rugged adidas Superstar as Tough as a Timberland Boot

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
atmos
adidas just winterized a legendary shoe, and the end result is giving Timberland (in the best possible way, of course). 

The new adidas Superstar Boot toughens up the German label’s shell-toed sneaker by riffing on the chunky proportions most synonymous with Timberland's 6-inch work boot.

Instead of smooth leather and rubber toe caps, the Superstar Boot’s upper transitions to sturdy, water-resistant nubuck with a molded toe that nods to the original’s shell toe. Beneath, a thick lug outsole adds to the ruggedness. 

adidas' signature three stripes are intentionally deleted, making this look even less like a sneaker and more like a bulky work boot. 

The adidas Originals Superstar Boot drops on September 12 at adidas retailers in Japan for $140, the wheat colorway channels Timberland’s signature color, while its all-black counterpart is considerably more stealthy. 

Timberland’s 6-inch boot and adidas’ Superstar sneaker have some overlapping history.

One became a New York staple at the hands of hip-hop artists such as Biggie, whereas the other got its big break from fellow New York rap group Run DMC. Putting the two together means bringing together two New York footwear icons.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
