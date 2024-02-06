Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Trends are fleeting, so that the general Y2K obsession has lasted as long as it has is quite a feat. Trends are also circular, though, so it only figures that Y2K's successor would be another distinct era in fashion.

Suddenly, it's the 1970s once again. Well, at least, there are enough '70s vibes in the air that folks have already begun sounding Y2K's death knell.

There's no reason that multiple decades can't simultaneously exist in fashion, obviously, but there is typically a prevailing theme and it does feel like the '70s is better poised than any other era to take center stage.

Literally, even: at the 2024 Grammys, Miley Cyrus performed in vintage Bob Mackie with hair piled high, hitting two '70s cues simultaneously.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

A few days prior, at Marc Jacobs' Spring/Summer 2024 presentation, similarly huge hairdos maximized otherwise shrunken models clad in blown-up doll clothes of a decidedly retro flavor. We're talking tartan overcoats and broad-shouldered leather blazers, for crying out loud.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Leading up to a proper '70s revival, we've tracked rising demand for shoes popular in the '70s; trending silhouettes from adidas alone include the Country sneaker, the SL72 sneaker, and the Samba sneaker, born in '49 but most beloved in the '70s.

Elsewhere, current interest in retro style is epitomized by Pharrell's recent wardrobe: big sunglasses and flared denim jeans occasionally layered beneath a fur coat.

The SS24 collections were similarly packed with psychedelic color, washed-out denim, and snug knitwear, collectively reiterating an unmistakable note of '70s flavor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Now, just because things are starting to feel trippy in a hippy kinda way doesn't mean that Y2K is necessarily going anywhere.

Like I said earlier, the vastness of available clothing means that all eras can effectively exist and be referenced at the same time.

Plus, part of Y2K's ample appeal came from how Gen Z developed nostalgia for an era it barely remembered, if at all. Gen Z and Alpha certainly doesn't possess any fond memories of the '70s.

Y2K also persisted because it was fluid. There was no singular meaning and it could be applied to retro-kitsch tech, previously stigmatized Ed Hardy tops, or Matrixcore sunglasses as the wearer saw fit.

Nostalgia was in the eye of the beholder, here.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The '70s flavoring is a bit more specific, typically tied to identifiable cues like sneaker shapes and clothing silhouettes.

But that still means that the '70s inspiration could inform a series of standalone garments rather than an all-encompassing movement. Similarly, we might witness the '70s comeback relegated to standout red carpet looks, as stylists begin reaching back to the Halston era.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Like, Y2K T-shirts and hoodies ostensibly could co-exist with teased-up hair and '70s kitten heels. So Y2K doesn't have to die for the '70s to thrive but it must make room.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
L003 2K24
Lacoste x Highsnobiety
$240
Image on Highsnobiety
Panayiotou Polo
Thames
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
La Casquette
Jacquemus
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • best-black-owned-brands
    21 Black-Owned Brands to Shop in 2024
    • Style
  • star wars 10 movie trailer
    25 Iconic Movie Monologues That Every Film Buff Should Know in 2024
    • Lifestyle
  • Kendall Jenner walking runway
    32 French Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know in 2024
    • Style
  • 90s hip hop fashion feature Adidas Guess Nike
    The Trends & Brands That Defined ’90s Hip-Hop Fashion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miley Cyrus wears a gold dress & tall hair at the 2024 Grammy awards
    Y2K's Days Are Numbered: the '70s Are Back
    • Style
  • Playboi Carti wears a black vest, mesh bodysuit, camo cargo shorts & boots
    Only Playboi Carti Could Pull Off Mesh Bodysuits & Cargo Shorts
    • Style
  • new balanc 1906r polka dot
    These New Balance 1906Rs Hit the Spot
    • Sneakers
  • Gerrit Jacob "Made In Heaven" FW24.
    Gerrit Jacob Defines Beautiful Chaos
    • Style
  • Sephora Kids
    Stop Shaming Sephora Kids
    • Beauty
  • water color painting of two jackets red and green
    The North Face: 50 Years of Innovation In Action
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024