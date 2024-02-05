And the Grammy Winner Is...the 'Fits!

And the Grammy award goes to...the looks! Well, some of them.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards has arrived, packed with performances by beloved artists like Dua Lipa and SZA. Some even walked away with a gramophone trophy (or two) at the end of the night. But first comes the fashion flock's favorite part: the Grammy's red carpet.

Keep reading as we list our favorite Grammys ensembles, from Billie Eilish's Chrome Hearts flex to Boygenius', well, genius matching ensembles.

Billie Eilish

Getty Images / Gilbert Flores

This Barbie wears Chrome Hearts. For the 2024 Grammys, Highsnobiety cover star Billie Eilish wore a full Chrome Hearts outfit, including a Barbie varsity jacket, white shirt and tie, and roomy trousers.

Boygenius

Thom Browne

Boygenius in Thom Browne is quite literally perfection.

Olivia Rodrigo

Getty Images / Kayla Oaadams

Sorry, we weren't listening. We had Olivia Rodrigo's archival Versace gown on our brains.

Caroline Polachek

Getty Images / Kayla Oaddams

Caroline Polachek attended the 2024 Grammys in an Olivier Theyskens Fall/Winter 1998 look. Now, that's hot.

Victoria Monet

Getty Images / Kayla Oaddams

The one and only Victoria Monet looked stunning in a bronze Atelier Versace dress.

Coi Leray

1 / 1 Getty Images / Johnny Nunez

No coat needed (clearly). Coi Leray's Saint Laurent bodysuit speaks for itself.