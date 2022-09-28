Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Mizuno Rides a Premium Wave

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Mizuno
Brand: Mizuno

Model: Wave Rider 10 Premium

Release Date: Available now

Price: £135 (approx. $144)

Buy: Online at SNS, Footpatrol, Urban Industry, and HANON

Editor's Notes: Since its founding in 1906, Rihachi and Rizo's Mizuno has developed an innate knack for developing classic sneaker silhouettes. Its runners, in particular, have built quite the reputation amongst the most clued-in sneakerheads. Through such creations, it's grown to level many of the industry's most desired sneakers, the likes of Nike's Air Max 1 and 90.

In building on and maintaining such as long-standing legacy, Mizuno has bolstered its efforts continually to see its catalog grow to substantial weight.

Amongst returning favorites and original creations are plenty of desirable looks deserving of a place in any seasonal rotation.

In this line-up, the Wave Rider family has remained one of Mizuno's greatest and most favored, barely several iterations. Perhaps its most heavily desired is its 10th, which was launched to celebrate a decade of the Wave Rider series.

For its latest development, the Wave Rider 10 has undergone a rich premium makeover, which arrives in a trio of looks.

Each of the three has been updated with plush suede paneling upon a traditional foundation of mesh, with palettes suited to the seasonal transition.

The first marries touches of green, "Cedar/Papyrus," while shades of grey are tied together with touches of blue for "Irongate/ Light Rock." The third, "Snow White, White," is a muddle of soft earthly tones.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

