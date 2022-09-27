Please Be Seated for MIZUNO's Ceremony of Tea

Brand: MIZUNO

Model: Contender S and Sky Medal S "Ceremony of Tea" Pack

Release Date: September 30

Price: £105-125 (approx. $113-135)

Editor's Notes: The sneaker game certainly has its leaders. This year, it's pretty fair to say that ASICS Sportstyle and New Balance's Made in USA collection are taking a strong stand in putting themselves ahead of Nike and adidas. Much like last year, it feels as if monthly release calendars bare far more balance than we might be used to, and for sneaker fans, that's a great sign for the future.

Another brand that's going above and beyond to bring additional flavor to the game is MIZUNO. For those keen eyes amongst us, the Japanese brand has been firing off hefty shots since its founding in 1906.

A browse through its extensive archive will leave no doubts that this is a brand that every sneaker enthusiast should be deadly familiar with. Its collaborative catalog, in particular, has given rise to many a beautiful craft, with tasteful selects alongside Footpatrol, Sorayama, Highsnobiety, and plenty more.

While co-creations have certainly bolstered its offering with collection-worthy pairs, its in-house general releases are equally as attention-grabbing.

The latest pack to exit its doors is dubbed "Ceremony of Tea" and sees MIZUNO explore the Japanese tradition of tea ceremonies and the philosophies of Zen and tranquility that surround them.

Realized through two of its flagship silhouettes, the Contender S and Sky Medal S, the pack is built on a perfectly balanced palette of deep navy and powdery green on a white base. These colors, which mirror the pots and brews of traditional tea ceremonies, are elevated through rich suedes, resulting in traditional runners with a luxurious touch.

